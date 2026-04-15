Anudeep Katikala Controversy: Comedian Detained Over Pawan Kalyan Jokes

Anudeep Katikala has found himself at the centre of a growing controversy after his stand-up set triggered backlash and legal action. The Hyderabad-based comedian was detained by Andhra Pradesh police following complaints over jokes referencing Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan and members of the Mega family. As clips from his performance spread online, the incident quickly moved beyond social media outrage into a wider debate around comedy and free expression.