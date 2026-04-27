Sarat Uday Bengaluru Show Disruption: TDP Supporters Interrupt Stand-Up Act

The Sarat Uday Bengaluru show disruption has sparked debate after TDP supporters interrupted a live performance over an old joke. A video from the venue is now circulating online, raising questions around comedy, politics and audience behaviour.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Sarat Uday
Sarat Uday Bengaluru Show Disruption by TDP Supporters Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Sarat Uday's Bengaluru show disruption linked to 2-year-old political joke controversy.

  • Around 10 individuals interrupted the performance, demanding an apology and issuing warnings.

  • CCTV footage from the April 25 incident is now widely circulating across platforms.

Sarat Uday's Bengaluru show disruption has drawn attention after a group of individuals interrupted a live stand-up performance over a joke made years earlier. The incident unfolded during a show in the city, where the comedian was asked to apologise again despite having addressed the matter previously. What began as a routine set quickly turned tense, with the moment now widely discussed online.

TDP supporters disrupt Sarat Uday’s Bengaluru show

According to visuals that have surfaced, a man from the audience walked onto the stage mid-performance, followed by several others. They demanded an apology from Sarat Uday Boddeda over jokes related to Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh.

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It was stated by the comedian during the exchange that an apology had already been issued two years earlier. However, he eventually repeated it on stage after continued pressure. The group also insisted on public slogans being raised, which he declined. Despite the apology, warnings were reportedly issued before the individuals exited the venue.

Sarat Uday controversy linked to an old political joke

The controversy traces back to a video uploaded by Sarat Uday in 2024, where political satire around multiple parties had been included. Following backlash at the time, an apology had already been made. In recent days, older clips resurfaced online after separate incidents involving other comedians.

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After the Bengaluru show, Sarat reportedly clarified that political jokes had been avoided in his recent performances. It was also alleged that threats had been made, with details of his shows being circulated online by some accounts calling for action.

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The disruption is said to have taken place on April 25 during an evening performance in Bengaluru, with the footage now widely shared across platforms, adding to ongoing conversations around comedy and public response.

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