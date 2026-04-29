TDP Unveils New Leadership Team As Lokesh Takes Charge As Working President

The Telugu Desam Party has announced its new executive committees with Nara Lokesh assuming charge as national working president, signalling a generational shift ahead of the next election

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Nara Lokesh, TDP leadership
TDP leader Nara Lokesh Photo: PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • N. Chandrababu Naidu administered the oath to members of the new Politburo, national and state committees.

  • Nara Lokesh’s appointment as working president marks his rising influence within the party structure.

  • The revamped committees place strong emphasis on social balance, grassroots representation and future election strategy.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Wednesday announced its new executive committees, combining experienced leaders with emerging talent. Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu administered the oath to newly appointed members of the Politburo, national committee and state committee.

TDP leader and IT Minister Nara Lokesh formally took charge as the party’s working president, with the leadership describing the role as a key responsibility aimed at strengthening the organisation at every level.

MLA Palla Srinivas has been appointed state TDP president, completing a broader leadership realignment. In a landmark move for women’s representation, Nandyal MP Byreddy Shabari has been named the party’s first woman national general secretary. She will serve alongside MPs Ram Mohan Naidu and Rajesh Kilaru.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony, Naidu said the new committees had been formed by blending senior figures with fresh faces. He added that appointments were made after several rounds of consultation, giving due respect to veterans, creating opportunities for newcomers and recognising those who had contributed to the party’s growth.

The leadership also elevated several mandal and cluster-level functionaries to the Politburo, underlining the party’s focus on grassroots workers and its principle that the cadre remains central to the organisation. Those who had worked diligently for the party were given priority.

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The party also recognised members active on social media, acknowledging their role in outreach and communication.

Naidu said his government was implementing a range of welfare initiatives while speeding up infrastructure and irrigation projects to promote inclusive development across the state.

The appointments signal a clear generational transition within the ruling party. Lokesh’s elevation as national working president confirms his growing role as the TDP’s principal organisational leader, while Naidu continues to guide the party as its chief. The move is widely seen as part of a longer-term strategy to prepare for future political contests, including the 2029 elections.

The new organisational structure includes a 29-member Politburo, a 31-member national committee and a 185-member state committee. Party sources said the panels were finalised after extensive discussions to ensure a balanced mix of social, regional and political representation, while keeping long-term considerations such as the 2029 elections and possible constituency reorganisation in mind.

A notable feature of the reshuffle is its emphasis on social justice and inclusive representation. Of the 185 members in the state committee, 122 are from weaker sections. This includes 77 members from Backward Classes, 25 from Scheduled Castes, seven from Scheduled Tribes and 13 from minority communities. In percentage terms, representation stands at 40 per cent for BCs, 25 per cent for SCs, 3.8 per cent for STs and seven per cent for minorities, broadly reflecting population proportions.

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