TDP Unveils New Leadership Team As Lokesh Takes Charge As Working President

A notable feature of the reshuffle is its emphasis on social justice and inclusive representation. Of the 185 members in the state committee, 122 are from weaker sections. This includes 77 members from Backward Classes, 25 from Scheduled Castes, seven from Scheduled Tribes and 13 from minority communities. In percentage terms, representation stands at 40 per cent for BCs, 25 per cent for SCs, 3.8 per cent for STs and seven per cent for minorities, broadly reflecting population proportions.