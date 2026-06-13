Haiti Vs Scotland LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

Haiti and Scotland will face each other for the first time ever in the seventh fixture of FIFA World Cup 2026
Experts predict Scotland to win over Haiti, the score being 2-1 or 3-0
The match wil be played on June 14, 6:30 am (IST) at the Gillette Stadium, Massachusetts
The Les Grenadiers of Haiti will take on Scotland's famed Tartan Army in the second Group C fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2026, immediately following the blockbuster encounter between Brazil and Morocco. With the group's two heavyweights already in action, both nations will view this match as a crucial opportunity to gain an early advantage in the battle for qualification.
Head coach Sébastien Migné will be hoping to guide Haiti to a memorable start in only their second-ever World Cup appearance, while Steve Clarke's Scotland return to football's biggest stage after a 28-year absence. Neither side can afford to drop points against a direct rival, making this opening fixture particularly significant. With history on the line and valuable points at stake, fans can expect a fiercely contested encounter between two teams eager to prove they belong on the world stage.
Haiti Vs Scotland, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record
Total Matches: 0
Haiti Wins: 0
Scotland Wins: 0
Draws: 0
Haiti Vs Scotland, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
Scotland head into the Group C opener as overwhelming favourites against Haiti, with most predictions backing Steve Clarke's side to secure a comfortable victory.
The Tartan Army return to the World Cup after a 28-year absence and possess significantly greater experience and quality across the pitch, particularly in midfield where players competing at the highest levels of European football are expected to dictate proceedings.
Haiti's Les Grenadiers will be eager to mark only their second World Cup appearance with a positive result, but the gulf in tournament pedigree and squad depth is difficult to ignore.
While Haiti could pose a threat on the counterattack, Scotland's superior organisation and attacking options should prove decisive. A 2-0 or 3-1 victory for Scotland appears the most likely outcome as they look to begin their World Cup journey with three crucial points.
Haiti Vs Scotland, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs
Haiti Predicted XIs:
A. Placide (GK), C. Arcus, R. Ade, H. Delcroix, M. Experience, L. Deedson, D. Jean Jacques, J-R. Bellegarde, Ruben Providence, Wilson Isador, Duckens Nazon
Scotland Predicted XIs:
Gunn (GK), Hickey, Hanley, Souttar, Robertson, Gannon-Doak, Ferguson, McTominay, McGinn, Shankland, Adams
Haiti Vs Scotland, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts
Stadium: Gillette Stadium
Date: Sunday, 14 June
Kick-off Time: 14/06/2026 – 06:30 AM (IST)
Haiti Vs Scotland, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.
Haiti Vs Scotland, FIFA World Cup 2026: Squads
Haiti:
Goalkeepers
Johny Placide, Josue Duverger, Alexandre Pierre.
Defenders
Ricardo Ade, Carlens Arcus, Hannes Delcroix, Jean-Kevin Duverne, Martin Expérience, Duke Lacroix, Wilguens Paugain, Keeto Thermoncy.
Midfielders
Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Leverton Pierre, Danley Jean Jacques, Woodensky Pierre, Carl Fred Sainte, Dominique Simon.
Forwards
Duckens Nazon, Frantzdy Pierrot, Wilson Isidor, Lenny Joseph, Louicius Deedson, Derrick Etienne Jr., Ruben Providence, Josue Casimir, Yassin Fortune.
Scotland:
Goalkeepers
Angus Gunn, Cieran Slicker, Liam Kelly.
Defenders
Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney, Scott McKenna, John Souttar, Ryan Porteous, Grant Hanley, Anthony Ralston, Max Johnston, Jack Hendry.
Midfielders
Billy Gilmour, Scott McTominay, John McGinn, Lewis Ferguson, Kenny McLean, Ryan Christie, Lennon Miller, Connor Barron, Stuart Armstrong.
Forwards
Che Adams, Lyndon Dykes, Tommy Conway, Ben Doak, James Forrest, Kevin Nisbet, Lewis Morgan.