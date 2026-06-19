Brazil Vs Haiti LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Catch the live streaming, H2H, timings, squad and other info for the FIFA World Cup 2026's fixture between Brazil and Haiti

Brazil Vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C fans Brooklyn Bridge Park 2 AP Photo
Brazil's fans sing while watching the FIFA World Cup Group C match between Brazil and Morocco during a public watch party in Central Park, Saturday, June 13, 2026, in New York. AP Photo/Andres Kudacki
Summary of this article

  • Brazil is predicted to win this game with a high margin 7-0.

  • Haiti will have to find solution to defend against the five time champions.

  • The match will be held in Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States, 6:00 am (IST).

Brazil and Haiti face off in a crucial Group C Matchday 2 encounter, with the five-time world champions under pressure to deliver after a frustrating draw in their opening match. While Brazil are still searching for their first victory of the tournament, Haiti will be fighting to keep their qualification hopes alive after suffering defeat in their opener.

The Seleção were held to a 1-1 draw by Morocco in their first outing, a result that raised a few eyebrows given Brazil's status as one of the tournament favourites. Vinícius Júnior provided the breakthrough and was one of the standout performers on the night, but Brazil were unable to hold onto their advantage.

Dorival Júnior's side will now be determined to produce a statement performance and avoid heading into the final group game with qualification still uncertain.

Haiti, meanwhile, narrowly lost 1-0 to Scotland despite putting up a spirited fight. The Grenadiers showed discipline and defensive resilience for large spells of the contest, but John McGinn's strike proved decisive. Although they remain without a point, Haiti will take confidence from their competitive display and look to frustrate Brazil in a similar manner.

With Brazil sitting on one point and Haiti yet to open their account, the stakes are clear. A Brazilian victory would put the South Americans in a strong position to secure a place in the Round of 32, while anything less could heap pressure on them before their final group-stage fixture.

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Morocco's Brahim Diaz, left, and teammates celebrate after Ismael Saibari scored the opening goal during the World Cup Group C soccer match between Brazil and Morocco in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Saturday, June 13, 2026. - AP Photo/Petr David Josek
Haiti national soccer team players pose for a team picture at the start of an international friendly soccer match against New Zealand. - AP Photo
Brazil's Raphinha scores his side's opening goal against Colombia from the penalty spot during a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match at Mane Garrincha stadium in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, March 20, 2025. - | Photo: AP/Eraldo Peres
Brazil's Bruno Guimarães (8) advances the ball during an international friendly soccer match against Egypt in Cleveland, Saturday, June 6, 2026 - (AP Photo/David Richard)

Haiti, on the other hand, need a positive result to keep their World Cup dream alive. Expect Brazil to dominate possession, but Haiti will be eager to spring a surprise in one of the biggest matches in their footballing history.

Brazil Vs Haiti, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record

  • Total Matches: 3

  • Brazil Wins: 3

  • Haiti Wins: 0

  • Draws: 0

Brazil Vs Haiti, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction

Predictive models suggest Brazil to win this match with a high margin because they have experience in their squad, depth, their ball control is far better as compared to Haiti and they breathe football, it's in their genes.

Prediction: Brazil 7-0 Haiti

Brazil Vs Haiti, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs

Brazil Predicted XIs:

Alisson (GK); Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Guimarães; Raphinha, Paquetá, Vinicius Jr; Cunha.

Haiti Predicted XIs:

A. Placide (GK), C. Arcus, R. Ade, H. Delcroix, M. Experience, L. Deedson, D. Jean Jacques, J-R. Bellegarde, Ruben Providence, Wilson Isador, Duckens Nazon.

Brazil Vs Haiti, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details

  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

  • Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

  • Date: Saturday, 20 June

  • Kick-off Time: 20/06/2026 – 6:00 AM (IST)

Brazil Vs Haiti, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

Brazil Vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026: Squads

Brazil:

Goalkeepers

Alisson, Ederson, Weverton.

Defenders

Alex Sandro, Bremer, Danilo, Douglas Santos, Gabriel Magalhães, Ibáñez, Léo Pereira, Marquinhos, Wesley.

Midfielders

Bruno Guimarães, Casemiro, Danilo Santos, Fabinho, Lucas Paquetá.

Forwards

Endrick, Gabriel Martinelli, Igor Thiago, Luiz Henrique, Matheus Cunha, Neymar Jr., Raphinha, Rayan, Vinícius Júnior.

Haiti:

Goalkeepers

Johny Placide, Josue Duverger, Alexandre Pierre.

Defenders

Ricardo Ade, Carlens Arcus, Hannes Delcroix, Jean-Kevin Duverne, Martin Expérience, Duke Lacroix, Wilguens Paugain, Keeto Thermoncy.

Midfielders

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Leverton Pierre, Danley Jean Jacques, Woodensky Pierre, Carl Fred Sainte, Dominique Simon.

Forwards

Duckens Nazon, Frantzdy Pierrot, Wilson Isidor, Lenny Joseph, Louicius Deedson, Derrick Etienne Jr., Ruben Providence, Josue Casimir, Yassin Fortune.

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