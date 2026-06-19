Brazil Vs Haiti LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

Brazil is predicted to win this game with a high margin 7-0.
Haiti will have to find solution to defend against the five time champions.
The match will be held in Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States, 6:00 am (IST).
Brazil and Haiti face off in a crucial Group C Matchday 2 encounter, with the five-time world champions under pressure to deliver after a frustrating draw in their opening match. While Brazil are still searching for their first victory of the tournament, Haiti will be fighting to keep their qualification hopes alive after suffering defeat in their opener.
The Seleção were held to a 1-1 draw by Morocco in their first outing, a result that raised a few eyebrows given Brazil's status as one of the tournament favourites. Vinícius Júnior provided the breakthrough and was one of the standout performers on the night, but Brazil were unable to hold onto their advantage.
Dorival Júnior's side will now be determined to produce a statement performance and avoid heading into the final group game with qualification still uncertain.
Haiti, meanwhile, narrowly lost 1-0 to Scotland despite putting up a spirited fight. The Grenadiers showed discipline and defensive resilience for large spells of the contest, but John McGinn's strike proved decisive. Although they remain without a point, Haiti will take confidence from their competitive display and look to frustrate Brazil in a similar manner.
With Brazil sitting on one point and Haiti yet to open their account, the stakes are clear. A Brazilian victory would put the South Americans in a strong position to secure a place in the Round of 32, while anything less could heap pressure on them before their final group-stage fixture.
Haiti, on the other hand, need a positive result to keep their World Cup dream alive. Expect Brazil to dominate possession, but Haiti will be eager to spring a surprise in one of the biggest matches in their footballing history.
Brazil Vs Haiti, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record
Total Matches: 3
Brazil Wins: 3
Haiti Wins: 0
Draws: 0
Brazil Vs Haiti, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
Predictive models suggest Brazil to win this match with a high margin because they have experience in their squad, depth, their ball control is far better as compared to Haiti and they breathe football, it's in their genes.
Prediction: Brazil 7-0 Haiti
Brazil Vs Haiti, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs
Brazil Predicted XIs:
Alisson (GK); Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Guimarães; Raphinha, Paquetá, Vinicius Jr; Cunha.
Haiti Predicted XIs:
A. Placide (GK), C. Arcus, R. Ade, H. Delcroix, M. Experience, L. Deedson, D. Jean Jacques, J-R. Bellegarde, Ruben Providence, Wilson Isador, Duckens Nazon.
Brazil Vs Haiti, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States
Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field
Date: Saturday, 20 June
Kick-off Time: 20/06/2026 – 6:00 AM (IST)
Brazil Vs Haiti, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.
Brazil Vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026: Squads
Brazil:
Goalkeepers
Alisson, Ederson, Weverton.
Defenders
Alex Sandro, Bremer, Danilo, Douglas Santos, Gabriel Magalhães, Ibáñez, Léo Pereira, Marquinhos, Wesley.
Midfielders
Bruno Guimarães, Casemiro, Danilo Santos, Fabinho, Lucas Paquetá.
Forwards
Endrick, Gabriel Martinelli, Igor Thiago, Luiz Henrique, Matheus Cunha, Neymar Jr., Raphinha, Rayan, Vinícius Júnior.
Haiti:
Goalkeepers
Johny Placide, Josue Duverger, Alexandre Pierre.
Defenders
Ricardo Ade, Carlens Arcus, Hannes Delcroix, Jean-Kevin Duverne, Martin Expérience, Duke Lacroix, Wilguens Paugain, Keeto Thermoncy.
Midfielders
Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Leverton Pierre, Danley Jean Jacques, Woodensky Pierre, Carl Fred Sainte, Dominique Simon.
Forwards
Duckens Nazon, Frantzdy Pierrot, Wilson Isidor, Lenny Joseph, Louicius Deedson, Derrick Etienne Jr., Ruben Providence, Josue Casimir, Yassin Fortune.