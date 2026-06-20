Brazil's Vinicius Junior (7) celebrates with teammate Bruno Guimaraes (8) after scoring during the World Cup Group C soccer match against Morocco in East Rutherford. AP Photo

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, where five-time champions Brazil are taking on Haiti in a pivotal match that could define Group C, also featuring Scotland and Morocco. Brazil, with Vinícius Júnior leading the attack, will look to leverage their superior quality and bounce back from their rather subdued opening 1-1 draw against Morocco. Standing in their way are resilient Haitians desperate to stake their claim in this expanded 48-team tournament. The Caribbean side also showed grit in their narrow 1-0 defeat in their opener against Scotland. The stakes for this match are heightened by the ongoing Group C fixture between Scotland and Morocco at Boston Stadium. With Scotland currently leading the group following their victory over Haiti and Morocco aiming to build on their hard-fought draw against Brazil, the outcome of that encounter is currently shaping the landscape of the group. As it stands, a victory for either Brazil or Haiti is crucial for their prospects of progressing to the Round of 32. Can the Seleção deliver a clinical victory for their fans, or will Les Grenadiers spoil the party? Follow live scores and updates from the BRA vs HAI football match here:

LIVE UPDATES

20 Jun 2026, 05:13:11 am IST Brazil s Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: A Bond Of Peace The bond between Brazil and Haiti transcends the pitch, rooted in a unique history of cultural exchange and diplomatic solidarity. For years, the Seleção—Brazil's national team—has frequently traveled to Port-au-Prince for exhibition matches, using the universal language of football to advocate for peace and stability. These high-profile visits are more than just sporting events; they serve as a powerful symbol of unity, bringing together a nation that has often faced immense challenges with the stars of world football in a celebration of shared humanity and resilience. These "Games for Peace" have left an indelible mark on the Haitian landscape, providing a rare moment of joy and international connection for the local population. By stepping onto Haitian soil, Brazilian icons have helped bridge geographic and social divides, reinforcing a message of hope that extends well beyond the final whistle. This enduring partnership highlights the transformative power of sport, illustrating how Brazil’s commitment to Haiti has helped nurture a lasting, deep-rooted friendship between the two nations through the beautiful game.

20 Jun 2026, 05:01:03 am IST Brazil s Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026™ Stage: Group Stage (Group C) Kickoff Time: 8:30 PM local time (EDT) / 12:30 AM GMT (6:00 AM IST) Venue: Philadelphia Stadium (Lincoln Financial Field), Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Referee: Alejandro Hernández