Chandrababu Naidu’s Son Nara Lokesh Elevated As TDP Working President

Summary of this article
Nara Lokesh elevated as TDP working president, formalising his leadership role
Move signals generational shift within the party under Chandrababu Naidu
Lokesh likely to spearhead organisational strengthening and electoral strategy
Nara Lokesh son of N. Chandrababu Naidu, has been appointed as the working president of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), marking a significant step in the party’s leadership transition, according to IANS. The move is seen as consolidating his role within the party led by his father, N. Chandrababu Naidu, while positioning him at the forefront of organisational and electoral strategy.
Lokesh serves as the General Secretary of the Telugu Desam Party, is a minister in the Andhra Pradesh cabinet, and represents the Mangalagiri constituency as an MLA.
Lokesh's appointment comes at a crucial time as the TDP looks to strengthen its base and expand its political influence. Lokesh, who has been actively involved in party affairs and grassroots mobilisation, is expected to play a central role in shaping campaign strategies and outreach efforts.