Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Ministry: Pawan Kalyan Deputy CM, Nara Lokesh IT Minister | Know Who Gets What

Here we have a brief account of who got which portfolios in the newly re-elected Andhra Pradesh government to be ruled by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and its allies Janasena Party (JSP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

PTI
Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan (L) and IT minister Nara Lokesh (R) | Photo: PTI
In a highly anticipated move within days since the star-studded swearing-in ceremony in Andhra Pradesh, Janasena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan was named the Deputy Chief Minister by the Andhra Pradesh government on Friday while CM Chnadrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh was given the Human Resources, Information Technology portfolios amongst others.

Telugu superstar and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kumar, the new Deputy CM of Andhra | - PTI
Andhra Pradesh: Popular Actor And Jana Sena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Deputy CM | Know Who He Is

BY Outlook Web Desk

Andhra Pradesh: List of ministers and ministries

  • The actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan has been appointed as the Deputy CM oh the state. Moreover, he has also been allocated the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Environment, Forests, and Science and Technology portfolios.

  • CM Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh, a Stanford MBA graduate and former World Bank official has been appointed as the in-charge of Human Resources Development, Information Technology and Communication portfolios.

Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu - X/@RamMNK
Rising Airfare, Making Air Travel Accessible, Focus On Passengers: New Aviation Minister Naidu Shares 100-Day Plan As He Takes Charge

BY Outlook Web Desk

  • Home Ministry went to Anitha Vangalapudi.

  • CM Naidu will retain the Law and Order portfolio. 

Chandrababu Naidu Sworn In As AP CM: Pawan Kalyan, Nara Lokesh And More Take Oath As Ministers - PTI
Chandrababu Naidu Sworn In As AP CM; Pawan Kalyan, Nara Lokesh And More Take Oath As Ministers | Full List

BY Outlook Web Desk

  • P Narayana was allotted one of the key departments- Municipal Administration- the department with the responsibility to develop the Amaravati capital region.

On June 12, as many as 24 ministers were sworn in apart from CM Naidu. Out of the 24 ministers, 17 are first-timers, three are women, eight are from backward class (BC) communities, one is a Muslim, two from Scheduled Castes (SC) and one from Scheduled Tribes among others.

