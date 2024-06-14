Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Ministry: Pawan Kalyan Deputy CM, Nara Lokesh IT Minister | Know Who Gets What

In a highly anticipated move within days since the star-studded swearing-in ceremony in Andhra Pradesh, Janasena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan was named the Deputy Chief Minister by the Andhra Pradesh government on Friday while CM Chnadrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh was given the Human Resources, Information Technology portfolios amongst others.
Here we have a brief account of who got which portfolios in the newly re-elected Andhra Pradesh government to be ruled by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and its allies Janasena Party (JSP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
Andhra Pradesh: List of ministers and ministries
The actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan has been appointed as the Deputy CM oh the state. Moreover, he has also been allocated the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Environment, Forests, and Science and Technology portfolios.
CM Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh, a Stanford MBA graduate and former World Bank official has been appointed as the in-charge of Human Resources Development, Information Technology and Communication portfolios.
Home Ministry went to Anitha Vangalapudi.
CM Naidu will retain the Law and Order portfolio.
P Narayana was allotted one of the key departments- Municipal Administration- the department with the responsibility to develop the Amaravati capital region.
On June 12, as many as 24 ministers were sworn in apart from CM Naidu. Out of the 24 ministers, 17 are first-timers, three are women, eight are from backward class (BC) communities, one is a Muslim, two from Scheduled Castes (SC) and one from Scheduled Tribes among others.