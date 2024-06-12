Andhra Pradesh: Popular Actor And Jana Sena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Deputy CM | Know Who He Is

Ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Pawan Kalyan announced the political outfit Jana Sena Party spearheaded by him. While his party did not contest the polls, he allied with TDP and the BJP.

In 2016, Kumar took the decision to contest the 2019 elections on his own. However, the party managed to win in just one seat and Kalyan lost polls from both seats of Bhimavaram in West Godavari district and Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam.