Pawan Kalyan Turns Emotional After Receiving Grand Welcome At Chiranjeevi's House After Election Victory-Watch Video

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan registered a historic win in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Assembly Elections 2024. The actor-politician was given a grand welcome after he returned to Hyderabad at his brother Chiranjeevi's residence. The newly-elected MLA and the entire Konidela clan were in a celebratory mood. From Chiranjeevi, Nagendra Babu to Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Upasana Konidela, Niharika Konidela, and Pawan Kalyan's son Akira Nandan, the whole family was part of the grand celebrations.
In a video shared by Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan was seen arriving home with his wife, Anna Lezhneva, and son, Akira Nandan. As soon as he got down from his car, he was showered with flower petals. He was welcomed with an aarti. Pawan then hugged his mother Anjani Devi, nephews Ram and Varun, and Chiranjeevi's wife and his sister-in-law Surekha. He then touched his elder brother Chiranjeevi's feet and both hugged each other. Their brother Naga Babu, was also seen wiping his tears in happiness. Pawan Kalyan turned emotional. The 'Acharya' actor then put a huge garland around his brother's neck and Ram Charan gave a bouquet to his aunt, Anna. The entire family also posed for pics.
Later, Pawan cut a huge cake while Sai Dharam Tej whistled in joy. Pawan also touched his mother and sister-in-law's feet. Upasana and Anna were seen hugging each other.
Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Chiranjeevi wrote, ''An emotionally charged welcome to my dear brother. A Real life ‘Power Star’!!
A Hero’s Homecoming ! 💐God bless!! 🙏 @pawankalyan (sic)''.
Post Pawan Kalyan's feat, Chiranjeevi congratulated his brother on social media and wrote, "I am also supremely delighted at how my dear brother Pawan Kalyan steadfastly strived to ensure the Alliance WIN, keeping the people’s interests in mind. Heartiest Congratulations to you all !!! (sic)."
For the unversed, Tollywood's Power star Pawan Kalyan won the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Pithapuram, Andhra Pradesh. It is to be noted that his JSP (Jana Sena Party) won all 21 seats in Andhra Assembly elections.