Pawan Kalyan Turns Emotional After Receiving Grand Welcome At Chiranjeevi's House After Election Victory-Watch Video

In a video shared by Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan was seen arriving home with his wife, Anna Lezhneva, and son, Akira Nandan. As soon as he got down from his car, he was showered with flower petals. He was welcomed with an aarti. Pawan then hugged his mother Anjani Devi, nephews Ram and Varun, and Chiranjeevi's wife and his sister-in-law Surekha. He then touched his elder brother Chiranjeevi's feet and both hugged each other. Their brother Naga Babu, was also seen wiping his tears in happiness. Pawan Kalyan turned emotional. The 'Acharya' actor then put a huge garland around his brother's neck and Ram Charan gave a bouquet to his aunt, Anna. The entire family also posed for pics.