Mahavatar Narsimha entered the Rs 100 crore club in 12 days
It is giving tough competition to Saiyaara, Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2
Directed by Ashwin Kumar, the animated mythological film, hit theatres on July 25
Ashwin Kumar’s directorial debut, Mahavatar Narsimha, the pan-India animated mythological film, hit theatres on July 25, in both 2D and 3D formats in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada, with the Hindi version performing better than the other languages since Day 1. Jointly produced by Hombale Films and Ashwin's Kleem Productions, Mahavatar Narsimha is creating magic at the box office. It has surprised everyone with its phenomenal box office collections, giving a stiff competition to films like Saiyaara, Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2. In 12 days, the film has entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club at the Indian box office, and also scripted history by becoming the first Indian animated film to achieve the milestone.
Mahavatar Narsimha box office collection
The film opened at just Rs 1.75 crore and witnessed a rise in its collections. The one-week collection was Rs 44.75 crore. The performance in the second weekend was quite impressive as the collections soared further. In less than two weeks, the mythological drama has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. The total collection of Mahavatar Narsimha in 12 days stands at Rs 106.05 crore net at the domestic box office, as per a report in Sacnilk.
The animated film is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 15 crore, which was recovered in the first weekend itself.
It has collected over Rs 120 crore worldwide.
Here's the day-wise box office collection of Mahavatar Narasimha in India
Day 1- Rs 1.75 crore
Day 2 - Rs 4.6 crore
Day 3 - Rs 9.5 crore
Day 4 - Rs 6 crore
Day 5 - Rs 7.7 crore
Day 6 - Rs 7.7 crore
Day 7 - Rs 7.5 crore
Week 1 Collection - Rs 44.75 crore
Day 8 - Rs 7.7 crore
Day 9 - Rs 15.4 crore
Day 10 - Rs 23.1 crore
Day 11 - Rs 7.35 crore
Day 12 - Rs 7.75 crore
Total - Rs 106.05 crore
Mahavatar Narasimha is based on the story of Prahlad, an ardent devotee of Lord Vishnu. The film shows how Lord Vishnu’s half-man, half-lion avatar Narsimha protects Prahlad and defeats the demon king Hiranyakashipu.
Written by Jayapurna Das, it is the first instalment of the seven-part Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, inspired by the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu.