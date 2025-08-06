Ashwin Kumar’s directorial debut, Mahavatar Narsimha, the pan-India animated mythological film, hit theatres on July 25, in both 2D and 3D formats in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada, with the Hindi version performing better than the other languages since Day 1. Jointly produced by Hombale Films and Ashwin's Kleem Productions, Mahavatar Narsimha is creating magic at the box office. It has surprised everyone with its phenomenal box office collections, giving a stiff competition to films like Saiyaara, Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2. In 12 days, the film has entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club at the Indian box office, and also scripted history by becoming the first Indian animated film to achieve the milestone.