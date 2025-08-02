Dhadak 2 vs Son of Sardaar 2 box office collection day 1

Dhadak 2 and Son of Sardaar 2 released in theatres on August 1
Ajay Devgn's film outperforms Siddhant Chaturvedi-Triptii Dimri starrer
Dhadak 2 earned Rs 3.35 crore
On Friday, August 1, two Hindi films hit the theatres – Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri starrer social drama Dhadak 2 and Ajay Devgn's comedy flick Son of Sardaar 2. Ajay's film marched ahead of the former. Siddhant-Triptii starrer received a lukewarm opening at the box office on its first day, while the second instalment of Son of Sardaar earned twice as much as Shazia Iqbal-directorial.
Dhadak 2 box office collection day 1
On day 1, Dhadak 2 earned just Rs 3.35 crore nett, as per a report in Sacnilk. It failed to surpass the first-day collection of its predecessor Dhadak, which opened at Rs 8.7 crore. The remake of the Marathi blockbuster Sairat, the Hindi version, starred Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.
Dhadak 2 had an overall 22.85% Hindi occupancy on Friday. Night shows recorded the maximum occupancy of 32.07%, while morning shows witnessed 15.02% occupancy. Afternoon and evening shows saw footfall of 22.29% and 22.03% respectively.
Son of Sardaar 2 box office collection day 1
Ajay Devgn's film had a decent opening. It earned an estimated Rs 6.75 crore nett on the first day of its release. The film had an overall 22.56% Hindi occupancy on Friday. The morning and the afternoon shows had occupancy rates of 10.24% and 17.88%, while the evening and night shows performed even better with 21.84% and 40.27%.
Both films are facing tough competition at the box office from Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer Saiyaara and the animated film Mahavtar Narsimha.
Outlook India gave a 2.5-star rating to Dhadak 2 in its review. A part of the review reads, "The film stresses its dramatic license, though what license you’ll be curious about as terrible atrocities shoot through the roof. The ghosts of what has been permitted due utterance and elided hang heavy over Shazia Iqbal’s adaptation of Mari Selvaraj’s 2018 searing drama Pariyerum Perumal."