Dhadak 2 vs Son of Sardaar 2 box office collection day 1

Son of Sardaar 2 box office collection day 1

Ajay Devgn's film had a decent opening. It earned an estimated Rs 6.75 crore nett on the first day of its release. The film had an overall 22.56% Hindi occupancy on Friday. The morning and the afternoon shows had occupancy rates of 10.24% and 17.88%, while the evening and night shows performed even better with 21.84% and 40.27%.