Dhadak 2 X Review: Is Siddhant Chaturvedi-Triptii Dimri's Film Worth Watching? Here's How Netizens React

Spiritual sequel to Dhadak (2018), Siddhant Chatrurvedi and Triptii Dimri starrer Dhadak 2 hit the theatres on August 1, after multiple delays. The social drama is set against the backdrop of caste-based discrimination and social injustice. It follows the love story of Neelesh (Chaturvedi) and Vidhi (Dimri) who are law students. He is from an oppressed caste, and she belongs to an upper one. Their lives are turned upside down when her family comes to know about the relationship, and they humiliate Neelesh and warn him to stay away from Vidhi. Both get entangled in caste politics, and injustice. The movie has received mixed reviews. A section of netizens have lauded Siddhant and Triptii's performances and the soulful soundtracks, while many have criticised the screenplay, with one user saying that the film is "bold in theme but messy in execution".