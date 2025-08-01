Dhadak 2 X Review: Is Siddhant Chaturvedi-Triptii Dimri's Film Worth Watching? Here's How Netizens React

Dhadak 2 released in theatres on August 1
Siddhant Chatrurvedi and Triptii Dimri's film received mixed reactions by netizens
Dhadak 2 is directed by Shazia Iqbal
Spiritual sequel to Dhadak (2018), Siddhant Chatrurvedi and Triptii Dimri starrer Dhadak 2 hit the theatres on August 1, after multiple delays. The social drama is set against the backdrop of caste-based discrimination and social injustice. It follows the love story of Neelesh (Chaturvedi) and Vidhi (Dimri) who are law students. He is from an oppressed caste, and she belongs to an upper one. Their lives are turned upside down when her family comes to know about the relationship, and they humiliate Neelesh and warn him to stay away from Vidhi. Both get entangled in caste politics, and injustice. The movie has received mixed reviews. A section of netizens have lauded Siddhant and Triptii's performances and the soulful soundtracks, while many have criticised the screenplay, with one user saying that the film is "bold in theme but messy in execution".
Have a look at Dhadak 2 X review here.
Dhadak 2 was initially slated to release on November 22, 2024 but got postponed to March 2025. It got delayed again, as it faced trouble to get clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), due to the portrayal of cast discrimination in several scenes of the film. The film went through a number of cuts before it arrived in theatres.
Reportedly, words like "chamar" and "bhangi" have been muted and replaced with "junglee" (of the jungle/forest). Several dialogues are either tweaked or removed.
Dalit writer Om Prakash Valmiki’s poem Thakur Ka Kuan (The Thakur’s Well) was also reportedly removed. A couplet by Tulsidas was also dropped.
Dhadak 2 will face competition with Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 and Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom at the box office. Also, Saiyaara is already performing well, so in that case, it could face major headwinds.
Directed by Shazia Iqbal, Karan Johar called the film a “proud adaptation” of the 2018 Tamil movie, Pariyerum Perumal.
The film also stars Vipin Sharma, Deeksha Joshi, Saad Bilgrami, Manjiri Pupala, Richa, Mayank Khanna, Aditya Thakare, Shantanu Pandey, Bala, and Priyank Tiwari, among others.