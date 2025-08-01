Dhadak 2 X Review: Is Siddhant Chaturvedi-Triptii Dimri's Film Worth Watching? Here's How Netizens React

Dhadak 2 hit the screens on August 1. Siddhant Chaturvedi-Triptii Dimri starrer has received mixed reviews from netizens.

Garima Das
Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Dhadak 2 X review
Siddhant Chaturvedi-Triptii Dimri starrer Dhadak 2 X review Photo: X
info_icon

  • Dhadak 2 released in theatres on August 1

  • Siddhant Chatrurvedi and Triptii Dimri's film received mixed reactions by netizens

  • Dhadak 2 is directed by Shazia Iqbal

Spiritual sequel to Dhadak (2018), Siddhant Chatrurvedi and Triptii Dimri starrer Dhadak 2 hit the theatres on August 1, after multiple delays. The social drama is set against the backdrop of caste-based discrimination and social injustice. It follows the love story of Neelesh (Chaturvedi) and Vidhi (Dimri) who are law students. He is from an oppressed caste, and she belongs to an upper one. Their lives are turned upside down when her family comes to know about the relationship, and they humiliate Neelesh and warn him to stay away from Vidhi. Both get entangled in caste politics, and injustice. The movie has received mixed reviews. A section of netizens have lauded Siddhant and Triptii's performances and the soulful soundtracks, while many have criticised the screenplay, with one user saying that the film is "bold in theme but messy in execution".

Have a look at Dhadak 2 X review here.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's Dhadak 2 trailer out - Instagram
Dhadak 2 Trailer: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri's Chemistry Shines In The Gripping Love Story Of Caste And Conflict

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Dhadak 2 was initially slated to release on November 22, 2024 but got postponed to March 2025. It got delayed again, as it faced trouble to get clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), due to the portrayal of cast discrimination in several scenes of the film. The film went through a number of cuts before it arrived in theatres.

Reportedly, words like "chamar" and "bhangi" have been muted and replaced with "junglee" (of the jungle/forest). Several dialogues are either tweaked or removed.

Dalit writer Om Prakash Valmiki’s poem Thakur Ka Kuan (The Thakur’s Well) was also reportedly removed. A couplet by Tulsidas was also dropped.

Dhadak 2 Still - Youtube
Can Dhadak 2 Speak The Same Truth Pariyerum Perumal Did?

BY Debiparna Chakraborty

Dhadak 2 will face competition with Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 and Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom at the box office. Also, Saiyaara is already performing well, so in that case, it could face major headwinds.

Directed by Shazia Iqbal, Karan Johar called the film a “proud adaptation” of the 2018 Tamil movie, Pariyerum Perumal.

The film also stars Vipin Sharma, Deeksha Joshi, Saad Bilgrami, Manjiri Pupala, Richa, Mayank Khanna, Aditya Thakare, Shantanu Pandey, Bala, and Priyank Tiwari, among others.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs England Test Series Review: 25 Days Of Intensity And Drama
  2. Google India Honours Mohammed Siraj With Iconic 'I Believe In S..' After Famous Win At The Oval
  3. Redemption At The Oval: Mohammed Siraj’s Six-Run Miracle Seals India’s Greatest Test Win
  4. IND Vs ENG 5th Test: Mohammed Siraj Credits Unwavering Belief After The Oval Heroics – ‘I Always Believe’
  5. IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: India Record Their Narrowest Win By Run Margin - Check Top 5 List
Football News
  1. Man United Sign Midfielder Zigiotti Olme From Bayern Munich Ahead Of Women’s Super League 2025-26
  2. Rasmus Hojlund Prepared To ‘Fight’ For Man United Spot Amid Benjamin Sesko Rumours
  3. Football Transfers: Aubameyang Completes Marseille Return After Al-Qadsiah Exit
  4. Dusan Vlahovic, Timothy Weah Can Leave Juventus For ‘Suitable Offer’, Says Bianconeri GM
  5. Perth Glory 0-9 AC Milan: Allegri Urges For ‘Calmness And Balance’ After Pre-Season Thrashing
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Cincinnati Open Citing Non-Medical Reason
  2. Canadian Open 2025: Zverev, Khachanov Reach Semis; Mboko Makes History
  3. Clara Tauson Vs Iga Swiatek, Canadian Open 2025: Tauson Stuns Second Seed Swiatek To Reach Quarter-Finals
  4. Jiri Lehecka Vs Taylor Fritz, Canadian Open 2025: Fritz Wins Two Tie-Breaks To Seal Quarter-Final Spot
  5. Canadian Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Races Into Quarters In Record Time
Badminton News
  1. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals
  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four
  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match
  4. Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Highlights, 1st SF Macau Open: Indian Shuttler Out After Losing In The Semis
  5. T Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Live Streaming, BWF Macau Open 2025: When, Where To Watch SF On TV & Online?

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Shibu Soren – The ‘Lenin’ Of The Jharkhand Movement
  2. How Prajwal Revanna’s Conviction Was A Turning Point In Karnataka’s Fight Against Rape
  3. Himachal Pradesh May Vanish In Thin Air From The Map Of The Country: Supreme Court
  4. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  5. What Is 'Bangladeshi National Language' Controversy?
Entertainment News
  1. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair
  2. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture
  3. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  4. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  5. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
US News
  1. US DOJ To Open Grand Jury Probe Into Obama Officials, Sources Say
  2. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
  3. Four Dead, Including Police Officer, In Manhattan Office Building Shooting; Gunman Also Killed
  4. Trump Says ‘Immigration Killing Europe’, Calls On Nations To Stop ‘Invasion’
  5. Appeals Court Upholds Block On Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order
World News
  1. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  2. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  3. Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence Revoked In Yemen, Claims Sunni Leader; Indian Officials Yet To Confirm
  4. Russia Accuses US Of ‘Neocolonial’ Policies, Vows Stronger Ties With Global South
  5. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
Latest Stories
  1. Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 4 Dead, Several Missing As Flash Flood Sweeps Away Village; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  2. Malayalam Actor Shanawas, Son Of Legendary Star Prem Nazir, Passes Away
  3. TMC Shake-Up: Abhishek Banerjee Becomes TMC Chief Whip In Lok Sabha After Kalyan Banerjee Resigns
  4. Who Is Rio Ngumoha? 16-Year-Old Prospect Who Scored Two Minutes Into Anfield Debut For Liverpool
  5. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  6. Daily Horoscope for August 5, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn
  7. Sports LIVE Today, August 5: CWG 2030 Inspectors Head To Ahmedabad; India Chase Glory In Asia Cup Basketball
  8. India Juggles Its Equation With US And Russia