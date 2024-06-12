National

Chandrababu Naidu Sworn In As AP CM; Pawan Kalyan, Nara Lokesh And More Take Oath As Ministers | Full List

Telugu Desam Party Chief Chandrababu Naidu has been sworn in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Along with Naidu, JanaSena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan has been sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

PTI
Chandrababu Naidu Sworn In As AP CM: Pawan Kalyan, Nara Lokesh And More Take Oath As Ministers Photo: PTI
info_icon

Along with Naidu and Kalyan, who led the NDA alliance in the state, TDP Genera Secretary Nara Lokesh has also been sworn in as a minister in the AP Cabinet.

Along with Naidu and Kalyan, who led the NDA alliance in the state, TDP Genera Secretary Nara Lokesh has also been sworn in as a minister in the AP Cabinet.

TDP's Andhra Pradesh unit president K. Atchannaidu and Jana Sena Party political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manoha have also been named to join the AP Cabinet under Naidu.

Also Read | TDP Supremo Sworn-In As Andhra CM; BJP's Majhi To Be Sworn In As Odisha CM Later

Full List Of Ministers Part of Naidu's Cabinet

  1. Konidela Pawan Kalyan (JSP)

  2. Kinjarapu Achchennaidu

  3. Kollu Ravindra

  4. Nadendla Manohar (JSP)

  5. P. Narayana

  6. Vangalapudi Anitha

  7. Satyakumar Yadav (BJP)

  8. Nimmala Ramanaidu

  9. NMD Farooq

  10. Anam Ramanaraya Reddy

  11. Payyavula Keshav

  12. Anagani Sathyaprasad

  13. Kolusu Parthasaradhi

  14. Dola Balaveeranjaneyaswamy

  15. Gottipati Ravi

  16. Kandula Durgesh (JSP)

  17. Gummadi Sandhyarani

  18. BC Janarthan Reddy

  19. TG Bharat

  20. S. Savithamma

  21. Vasamshetty Subhash

  22. Kondapalli Srinivas

  23. Mandipalli Ram Prasad

  24. Nara Lokesh

In the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024, thr NDA alliance of TDP, JSP and BJP swept the polls with Naidu's party securing 135 seats of 175.

The Jana Sena Party bagged 21 seats and the BJP won eight seats, taking the NDA alliance's total of 165. Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress was redcued to 11 seats.

The new AP cabinet, which will reflect the NDA alliance, will have 21 TDP ministers, three from JSP and one from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Chandrababu Naidu was sworn in as the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on June 12 at 11:27 AM.

Naidu's oath taking ceremony was attended by the top BJP leaders such as Home Minister Amit Shah, former national president and current Health Minister JP Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

