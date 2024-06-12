Chandrababu Naidu Sworn In As AP CM; Pawan Kalyan, Nara Lokesh And More Take Oath As Ministers | Full List

Telugu Desam Party Chief Chandrababu Naidu has been sworn in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Along with Naidu, JanaSena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan has been sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state.
Along with Naidu and Kalyan, who led the NDA alliance in the state, TDP Genera Secretary Nara Lokesh has also been sworn in as a minister in the AP Cabinet.
TDP's Andhra Pradesh unit president K. Atchannaidu and Jana Sena Party political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manoha have also been named to join the AP Cabinet under Naidu.
Full List Of Ministers Part of Naidu's Cabinet
Konidela Pawan Kalyan (JSP)
Kinjarapu Achchennaidu
Kollu Ravindra
Nadendla Manohar (JSP)
P. Narayana
Vangalapudi Anitha
Satyakumar Yadav (BJP)
Nimmala Ramanaidu
NMD Farooq
Anam Ramanaraya Reddy
Payyavula Keshav
Anagani Sathyaprasad
Kolusu Parthasaradhi
Dola Balaveeranjaneyaswamy
Gottipati Ravi
Kandula Durgesh (JSP)
Gummadi Sandhyarani
BC Janarthan Reddy
TG Bharat
S. Savithamma
Vasamshetty Subhash
Kondapalli Srinivas
Mandipalli Ram Prasad
Nara Lokesh
In the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024, thr NDA alliance of TDP, JSP and BJP swept the polls with Naidu's party securing 135 seats of 175.
The new AP cabinet, which will reflect the NDA alliance, will have 21 TDP ministers, three from JSP and one from the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Chandrababu Naidu was sworn in as the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on June 12 at 11:27 AM.
Naidu's oath taking ceremony was attended by the top BJP leaders such as Home Minister Amit Shah, former national president and current Health Minister JP Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.