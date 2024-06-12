Andhra, Odisha Oath-Taking Ceremony: Naidu, Majhi To Be Sworn In As CMs Today In Grand Events | Key Points

Andhra Pradesh CM Oath Ceremony Guests: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Ministers JP Nadda and Bandi Sanjay Kumar as well as several other leaders are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony. The ceremony is also expected to be attended by renowned film personalities Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Rajinikanth and Mohan Babu, as per media reports. Allu Arjun, who is the nephew of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, has also been invited to the ceremony. Superstar Jr NTR, nephew of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, has also been extended an invitation.