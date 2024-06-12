National

Andhra, Odisha Oath-Taking Ceremony: Naidu, Majhi To Be Sworn In As CMs Today In Grand Events | Key Points

In Andhra Pradesh, NDA ally Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) supremo Chandrababu Naidu will be taking oath as chief minister, while BJP's Mohan Charan Majhi will be sworn-in as CM of Odisha today.

PTI
L: TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu | R: Mohan Charan Majhi of BJP Photo: PTI
Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will get new chief ministers today with swearing-in ceremonies scheduled in both states where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by it secured sweeping majority in the recently concluded assembly elections which happened simultaneously with Lok Sabha polls 2024.

In Andhra Pradesh, NDA ally Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) supremo Chandrababu Naidu will be taking oath as chief minister today in a swearing-in ceremony likely to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other leaders such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Ministers JP Nadda and Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

In Odisha, BJP's Mohan Charan Majhi, who was named as the next CM of the state by the party on Tuesday, will be taking oath today. Majhi's oath-taking ceremony is also likely to be attended by PM Modi.

Andhra Pradesh, Odisha CM Oath-Taking Ceremonies | Top Updates

  • Andhra Pradesh Elections 2024: Following a landslide victory in the 2024 elections, Chandrababu Naidu of TDP is returning as the chief minister for a fourth term. The NDA, under which TDP was contesting, won a landslide victory in the recently concluded simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state, winning 164 of the 175 assembly seats and 21 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats.

  • Chandrababu Naidu's Oath-Taking: TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to take oath as Andhra Pradesh chief minister at 11.27 am near Medha IT Park opposite Gannavaram Airport in Kesarapalli on the outskirts of Vijayawada. Along with Naidu, other leaders are likely to swear-in, and they could include Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan and its senior leader N Manohar, Naidu's son Nara Lokesh and TDP Andhra Pradesh leader Atchannaidu.

ALSO READ | Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election 2024 Results: Full Winners List

  • Andhra Pradesh CM Oath Ceremony Guests: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Ministers JP Nadda and Bandi Sanjay Kumar as well as several other leaders are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony. The ceremony is also expected to be attended by renowned film personalities Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Rajinikanth and Mohan Babu, as per media reports. Allu Arjun, who is the nephew of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, has also been invited to the ceremony. Superstar Jr NTR, nephew of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, has also been extended an invitation.

ALSO READ | Chandrababu Naidu Oath Ceremony: Guest List Includes Ram Charan, Nitish Kumar, Revanth Reddy, Jr NTR

  • Odisha CM's Oath-Taking Ceremony: BJP's Mohan Charan Majhi will take oath as Odisha chief minister today in a ceremony that is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union Ministers and CMs of several states ruled by the party. In the recently concluded state Assembly election, the BJP won 78 of the 147 seats, while the BJD bagged 51 seats.

  • Heavy Security In Odisha: In the security arrangements, a total of 67 platoons of police force have been deployed for the oath-taking ceremony in Odisha. Three anti-terrorism squads, one Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) unit, dog squad, and anti-sabotage teams have been engaged to ensure proper security at the venue, Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda said. Traffic restrictions will also be imposed in several areas on Wednesday.

