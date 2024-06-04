Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election 2024 Results: Full Winners List

The counting of votes for the 2024 Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election began at 8 am today. As the counting progressed, trends showed the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) taking a strong lead across the state.
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is currently leading in 133 constituencies, the Jana Sena Party (JSP) in 21, the BJP in 8, and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in 13. The TDP, BJP, and JSP are all part of the NDA alliance in the state.
Also, according to reports, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Jagan Mohan Reddy has requested an appointment to meet with the Governor at 4 PM today, where he is likely to tender his resignation. The ruling YSRCP is currently leading in only 16 out of 175 constituencies. If these trends result in actual wins, the party might also lose the Leader of Opposition position.
Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu, leader of the TDP party, announced he will take the oath to become the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth time. The ceremony will happen on June 9 in the city of Amravati.
The names of leading, trailing candidates in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election 2024 Results will be updated as the names are declared by the Election Commission.
Here is the current list of winning candidates for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election 2024.
Achanta - Satyanarayana Pithani, TDP
Addanki -
Adoni -
Allagadda -
Alur -
Amadalavalasa -
Amalapuram -
Anakapalli -
Anantapur Urban -
Anaparthy- Ramakrishna Reddy Nallamilli, BJP
Araku Valley-
Atmakur-
Avanigadda-
Badvel-
Banaganapale-
Bapatla- Vegesana Narendra Varma Raju, TDP
Bhimavaram-
Bhimli-
Bobbli-
Chandragiri-
Cheepurupalli-
Chilakaluripet-
Chintalapudi- Roshan Kumar Songa, TDP
Chirala-
Chittor-
Chodavaram-
Darsi-
Denduluru-
Dharmavaram-
Dhone- Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy, TDP
Elamanchili-
Eluru-
Etcherla-
Gajapathinagaram-
Gajuwaka-
Gangadhara Nellore-
Gannavaram-
Gannavaram (SC)-
Giddalur-
Gopalapuram- Maddipati Venkata Raju, TDP
Gudivada-
Gudur-
Guntakal-
Guntur East-
Guntur West-
Gurazala-
Hindupur-
Ichchapuram-
Jaggampeta-
Jaggayyapeta- Rajagopal Sreeram (Tataiah), TDP
Jammalamadugu-
Kadapa-
Kadiri-
Kaikalur-
Kakinada City-
Kakinada Rural-
Kalyandurg-
Kamalapuram- Krishna chaitanya reddy putha, TDP
Kandukur-
Kanigiri-
Kavali-
Kodumur-
Kodur-
Kondapi-
Kothapeta-
Kovur-
Kovvur- Muppidi Venkateswara Rao, TDP
Kuppam-
Kurnool-
Kurupam-
Macherla-
Machilipatnam-
Madakasira-
Madanapalle-
Madugula-
Mandapeta-
Mangalagiri-
Mantralayam-
Markapuram-
Mummidivaram-
Mydukur- Sudhakar putta, TDP
Mylavaram-
Nagari-
Nandigama-
Nandikotkur-
Nandyal-
Narasannapeta-
Narasapuram- Bommidi Narayana Nayakar, JSP
Narasaraopet-
Narsipatnam-
Nellimarla-
Nellore City-
Nellore Rural-
Nidadavole-
Nuzvid-
Ongole-
Paderu-
Palacole- Dr.Nimmala Ramanaidu, TDP
Palakonda-
Palamaner-
Palasa-
Pamarru-
Panyam-
Parchur-
Parvathipuram-
Pathapatnam-
Pattikonda-
Payakaraopet-
Pedakurapadu-
Pedana-
Peddapuram-
Penamaluru-
Pendurthi-
Penukonda-
Pileru-
Pithapuram-
Polavaram-
Ponnur-
Prathipadu- Varupula Satya Prabha, TDP
Prathipadu (SC)-
Proddatur- Nandyala Varada Rajula Reddy, TDP
Pulivendla-
Punganur-
Puthalapattu-
Puttaparthi-
Rajahmundry City- Adireddy Srinivas, TDP
Rajam (SC)-
Rajampet-
Rajamundry Rural- Gorantla Butchaiah Choudary, TDP
Rajanagaram- Bathula Balaramakrishna S/o Gangarao, JSP
Ramachandrapuram-
Rampachodavaram-
Raptadu-
Rayachoti-
Rayadurg-
Razole-
Repalle-
Salur-
Santhanuthalapadu- Vijay Kumar B.N, TDP
Sarvepalli-
Sattenapalli-
Satyavedu-
Singanamala-
Srikakulam-
Srikalahasti-
Srisailam-
Srungavarapukota-
Sullurpeta-
Tadepalligudem-
Tadikonda-
Tadpatri-
Tanuku- Arimilli Radha Krishna, TDP
Tekkali-
Tenali-
Thamballapalle-
Tirupati-
Tiruvuru-
Tuni-
Udayagiri-
Undi- Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju (R R R), TDP
Unguturu-
Uravakonda- Payyavula Keshav, TDP
Vemuru-
Venkatagiri-
Vijayawada Central-
Vijayawada East- Gadde Rama Mohan, TDP
Vijayawada West-
Vinukonda-
Visakhapatnam East-
Visakhapatnam North-
Visakhapatnam South-
Visakhapatnam West-
Vizianagaram-
Yemmiganur-
Yerragondapalem-
Stay tuned for further updates.