Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election 2024 Results: Full Winners List

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election 2024 results will be declared today. Voting for all 175 assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh took place on May 19, alongside the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The list of winning candidates will be updated as the names of the winners are announced by the Election Commission.

The counting of votes for the 2024 Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election began at 8 am today. As the counting progressed, trends showed the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) taking a strong lead across the state.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is currently leading in 133 constituencies, the Jana Sena Party (JSP) in 21, the BJP in 8, and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in 13. The TDP, BJP, and JSP are all part of the NDA alliance in the state.

Also, according to reports, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Jagan Mohan Reddy has requested an appointment to meet with the Governor at 4 PM today, where he is likely to tender his resignation. The ruling YSRCP is currently leading in only 16 out of 175 constituencies. If these trends result in actual wins, the party might also lose the Leader of Opposition position.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu, leader of the TDP party, announced he will take the oath to become the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth time. The ceremony will happen on June 9 in the city of Amravati.

The names of leading, trailing candidates in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election 2024 Results will be updated as the names are declared by the Election Commission.

Here is the current list of winning candidates for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election 2024.

Also, for more updates, check Andhra Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Election 2024 LIVE

  • Achanta - Satyanarayana Pithani, TDP

  • Addanki -

  • Adoni -

  • Allagadda -

  • Alur -

  • Amadalavalasa -

  • Amalapuram -

  • Anakapalli -

  • Anantapur Urban -

  • Anaparthy- Ramakrishna Reddy Nallamilli, BJP

  • Araku Valley-

  • Atmakur-

  • Avanigadda-

  • Badvel-

  • Banaganapale-

  • Bapatla- Vegesana Narendra Varma Raju, TDP

  • Bhimavaram-

  • Bhimli-

  • Bobbli-

  • Chandragiri-

  • Cheepurupalli-

  • Chilakaluripet-

  • Chintalapudi- Roshan Kumar Songa, TDP

  • Chirala-

  • Chittor-

  • Chodavaram-

  • Darsi-

  • Denduluru-

  • Dharmavaram-

  • Dhone- Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy, TDP

  • Elamanchili-

  • Eluru-

  • Etcherla-

  • Gajapathinagaram-

  • Gajuwaka-

  • Gangadhara Nellore-

  • Gannavaram-

  • Gannavaram (SC)-

  • Giddalur-

  • Gopalapuram- Maddipati Venkata Raju, TDP

  • Gudivada-

  • Gudur-

  • Guntakal-

  • Guntur East-

  • Guntur West-

  • Gurazala-

  • Hindupur-

  • Ichchapuram-

  • Jaggampeta-

  • Jaggayyapeta- Rajagopal Sreeram (Tataiah), TDP

  • Jammalamadugu-

  • Kadapa-

  • Kadiri-

  • Kaikalur-

  • Kakinada City-

  • Kakinada Rural-

  • Kalyandurg-

  • Kamalapuram- Krishna chaitanya reddy putha, TDP

  • Kandukur-

  • Kanigiri-

  • Kavali-

  • Kodumur-

  • Kodur-

  • Kondapi-

  • Kothapeta-

  • Kovur-

  • Kovvur- Muppidi Venkateswara Rao, TDP

  • Kuppam-

  • Kurnool-

  • Kurupam-

  • Macherla-

  • Machilipatnam-

  • Madakasira-

  • Madanapalle-

  • Madugula-

  • Mandapeta-

  • Mangalagiri-

  • Mantralayam-

  • Markapuram-

  • Mummidivaram-

  • Mydukur- Sudhakar putta, TDP

  • Mylavaram-

  • Nagari-

  • Nandigama-

  • Nandikotkur-

  • Nandyal-

  • Narasannapeta-

  • Narasapuram- Bommidi Narayana Nayakar, JSP

  • Narasaraopet-

  • Narsipatnam-

  • Nellimarla-

  • Nellore City-

  • Nellore Rural-

  • Nidadavole-

  • Nuzvid-

  • Ongole-

  • Paderu-

  • Palacole- Dr.Nimmala Ramanaidu, TDP

  • Palakonda-

  • Palamaner-

  • Palasa-

  • Pamarru-

  • Panyam-

  • Parchur-

  • Parvathipuram-

  • Pathapatnam-

  • Pattikonda-

  • Payakaraopet-

  • Pedakurapadu-

  • Pedana-

  • Peddapuram-

  • Penamaluru-

  • Pendurthi-

  • Penukonda-

  • Pileru-

  • Pithapuram-

  • Polavaram-

  • Ponnur-

  • Prathipadu- Varupula Satya Prabha, TDP

  • Prathipadu (SC)-

  • Proddatur- Nandyala Varada Rajula Reddy, TDP

  • Pulivendla-

  • Punganur-

  • Puthalapattu-

  • Puttaparthi-

  • Rajahmundry City- Adireddy Srinivas, TDP

  • Rajam (SC)-

  • Rajampet-

  • Rajamundry Rural- Gorantla Butchaiah Choudary, TDP

  • Rajanagaram- Bathula Balaramakrishna S/o Gangarao, JSP

  • Ramachandrapuram-

  • Rampachodavaram-

  • Raptadu-

  • Rayachoti-

  • Rayadurg-

  • Razole-

  • Repalle-

  • Salur-

  • Santhanuthalapadu- Vijay Kumar B.N, TDP

  • Sarvepalli-

  • Sattenapalli-

  • Satyavedu-

  • Singanamala-

  • Srikakulam-

  • Srikalahasti-

  • Srisailam-

  • Srungavarapukota-

  • Sullurpeta-

  • Tadepalligudem-

  • Tadikonda-

  • Tadpatri-

  • Tanuku- Arimilli Radha Krishna, TDP

  • Tekkali-

  • Tenali-

  • Thamballapalle-

  • Tirupati-

  • Tiruvuru-

  • Tuni-

  • Udayagiri-

  • Undi- Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju (R R R), TDP

  • Unguturu-

  • Uravakonda- Payyavula Keshav, TDP

  • Vemuru-

  • Venkatagiri-

  • Vijayawada Central-

  • Vijayawada East- Gadde Rama Mohan, TDP

  • Vijayawada West-

  • Vinukonda-

  • Visakhapatnam East-

  • Visakhapatnam North-

  • Visakhapatnam South-

  • Visakhapatnam West-

  • Vizianagaram-

  • Yemmiganur-

  • Yerragondapalem-

Stay tuned for further updates.

