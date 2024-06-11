Odisha: Mohan Majhi To Be State's New CM, Oath On June 12 |Details

Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday announced BJP's MLA Mohan Majhi as new Chief Minister of Odisha. Majhi will be Odisha's first BJP CM following the 24-year-old tenure of BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik. This is the first time that BJP will form the government on its own in Odisha.
Patnaik's rule came to an end following a massive defeat in the recently concluded Assembly elections.
Majhi won the Keonjhar seat by defeating BJD's Mina Majhi from the constituency. Earlier, the BJP had been in power in the state as an alliance partner of the BJD in 2000 and 2004.
Deputy CMs also announced: BJP has also announced Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida as the next Odisha's Deputy Chief Ministers.
The names were selected at the BJP legislature party meeting, which was attended by Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Bhupender Yadav as observers.
Swearing-in ceremony on June 12: The swearing-in ceremony for the first BJP government in Odisha has been scheduled for June 12. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the oath-taking ceremony at Janata Maidan. The BJP has also invited BJD president and outgoing chief minister Naveen Patnaik for the swearing-in ceremony.
June 12 to be holiday in Odisha: The Odisha government announced all state government offices and courts in the state will close after 1 pm on the day due to the swearing-in ceremony of the new chief minister and his council of ministers.