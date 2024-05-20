National

Reporter's Guarantee | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP’s Dharmendra Pradhan in Odisha

Outlook interviewed Union Health Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as he hit the campaign trail in Odisha's Sambalpur constituency. Pradhan is contesting the Lok Sabha elections after over a decade and is leading BJP's push for wresting the state from BJD's five-time CM Navin Patnaik. Pradhan said that the state government had been handed over to a proxy (hinting at Patnaik's aid VK Pandian) and the BJD had failed to resolve key problems of the state. He claimed that the BJP would win all 21 parliamentary seats in Odisha and form the state government.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Reporter's Guarantee | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP’s Dharmendra Pradhan in Odisha
  2. Bengal Lok Sabha Election: Name Not On List, CM Mamata’s Brother Fails To Cast Vote
  3. Reporter's Guarantee | Uddhav Thackeray Discusses Mumbai Elections, Ram Temple, and Congress Alliance
  4. Reporter's Guarantee | Maharashtra’s CM Eknath Shinde Talks Farmer Issues and Elections
  5. 'No Minister Dreams, I Live In Reality': Chirag Paswan On Possible Cabinet Berth
Entertainment News
  1. Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar Blessed With Baby Boy Vedavid; Here's What This Unique Name Means
  2. Courteney Cox Reveals Feeling Late 'Friends' Actor Matthew Perry's Presence In Her Life
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Casts His Vote With Gauri, Suhana And Aryan; AbRam Accompanies Them
  4. Salim Khan On Defending Son Salman Khan: Don’t Approve Of Some Things That He Does
  5. 'Bigg Boss 16' Fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Has THIS To Say About Abdu Rozik's Engagement
Sports News
  1. Italian Open: Alexander Zverev Trumps Nicolas Jarry In Final, Claims 2nd Title - In Pics
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Team In Asian Relays Action At Bangkok
  3. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  4. Copa America 2024: Brazil Replace Injured Ederson In Squad, Add Three More Players
  5. EPL: Arsenal Win Match Against Everton, But Lose Title Race To Manchester City - In Pics
World News
  1. Iran President Raisi Death News LIVE: Supreme Leader Khameni Declares 5-days Of Mourning, Names Mohammed Mokhber As Interim Head
  2. China: 2 Killed, 10 Injured After Knife Attack In School In Jiangxi Province
  3. ICC Prosecutor Seeks Arrest Warrant For Israeli And Hamas Leaders, Including Netanyahu
  4. Fossils Discovered In Colorado Might Be Ancestors Of Dogs, Pigs And Deer!
  5. NYC-Dublin Portal Reopens With These New Changes After Temporary Shutdown Due To 'Inappropriate Behavior'
Latest Stories
  1. ICMR Distances Itself From BHU's 'Poorly Designed' Study On Covaxin Side Effects
  2. Iran President Raisi Death News LIVE: Supreme Leader Khameni Declares 5-days Of Mourning, Names Mohammed Mokhber As Interim Head
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Team In Asian Relays Action At Bangkok
  4. Iran Helicopter Crash: President Raisi, FM Feared Dead As Rescue Teams Find Burnt Wreckage | Top Updates
  5. RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan 12th Result For Arts, Science, Commerce Out Today | Where and How To Check
  6. Cannes 2024: 'Nevertheless' Star Han So-hee And Girls' Generation's YoonA Walk The Red Carpet In Princess Gowns
  7. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5 Voting LIVE: Over 47% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM; More Than 1000 Complaints From Parties In Bengal
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi Says 'Want To Leave Viksit Bharat As Legacy For Poor Children'; AAP To Protest Against Arrest Of Kejriwal's Close Aide