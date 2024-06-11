Chandrababu Naidu Oath Ceremony: Guest List Includes Ram Charan, Nitish Kumar, Revanth Reddy, Jr NTR | Know Who All Are Coming

Chandrababu Naidu oath ceremony: Film personalities to attend

The ceremony is expected to witness the presence of renowned film personalities Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Rajinikanth and Mohan Babu, as per media reports. Allu Arjun, who is the nephew of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, has also been invited to the ceremony. Jr NTR, nephew of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, has also been extended an invitation.