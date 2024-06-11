National

Chandrababu Naidu Oath Ceremony: Guest List Includes Ram Charan, Nitish Kumar, Revanth Reddy, Jr NTR | Know Who All Are Coming

The ceremony is expected to witness the presence of renowned film personalities Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Rajinikanth, and Mohan Babu, as per media reports. Besides the film industry personalities, the ceremony will also be graced with the presence of his PM Modi-led NDA allies including Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

PTI
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu | Photo: PTI
info_icon

In a star-studded event with confirmed presence of several film industry personalities alongside political bigwigs, Andhra Pradesh's ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu is all set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on June 12, Wednesday.

In an impressive electoral show, TDP recently bagged 135 of the 175 Assembly seats while its allies Jana Sena and BJP tasted victory in 21 and 8 seats, respectively.

PM Modi with TDP's Chandrababu Naidu and JDU's Nitish Kumar - PTI
Chandrababu Naidu oath ceremony: Film personalities to attend

The ceremony is expected to witness the presence of renowned film personalities Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Rajinikanth and Mohan Babu, as per media reports. Allu Arjun, who is the nephew of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, has also been invited to the ceremony. Jr NTR, nephew of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, has also been extended an invitation.

Chandrababu Naidu oath ceremony: Political bigwigs to attend

Besides the film industry personalities, the ceremony will also be graced with the presence of his PM Modi-led NDA allies. It has been told that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde will attend the mega swearing-in event.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of Telangana will also likely attend the oath-taking ceremony of Chandrababu Naidu.

