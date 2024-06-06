PM Modi Swearing-In Event: Sheikh Hasina, Ranil Wickremesinghe In Guest List For June 8 | Know Who All Are Invited

As Narendra Modi is all set to take oath as the prime minister for third consecutive term on June 8, the guest list prepared for the high-priority event features names of several prominent political personalities including Bangladesh Premier Sheikh Hasina and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe.
Besides, the leaders of Bhutan, Nepal and Mauritius are also likely to be invited for Modi's oath-taking ceremony, as per reports.
It has been reported that PM-elect Modi on Wednesday called Ranil Wickremesinghe and invited him to the swearing-in ceremony.
"During the conversation, Prime Minister @narendramodi invited President Wickremesinghe to his swearing-in ceremony, which President @RW_UNP accepted," the Sri Lankan President's office said.
Besides, Modi also reached out to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina over a phone call to invite her. The two leaders reportedly pledged to continue working together to achieve the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' and 'Smart Bangladesh 2041'. Sheikh Hasina also accepted the invite to attend his swearing-in ceremony.
Formal invitations are also likely to be sent to Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth today.
Who all were invited earlier?
Back in 2019, India invited leaders of BIMSTEC countries to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Modi which included leaders from Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.
During his first term in 2014, all the SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) leaders, including the then Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, attended the ceremony.