Elections

PM Modi Swearing-In Event: Sheikh Hasina, Ranil Wickremesinghe In Guest List For June 8 | Know Who All Are Invited

Besides Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, invitations for PM-elect Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony on June 8 will also be sent to Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth today.

PTI
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina (R) and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe (L) | Photo: PTI
info_icon

As Narendra Modi is all set to take oath as the prime minister for third consecutive term on June 8, the guest list prepared for the high-priority event features names of several prominent political personalities including Bangladesh Premier Sheikh Hasina and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Besides, the leaders of Bhutan, Nepal and Mauritius are also likely to be invited for Modi's oath-taking ceremony, as per reports.

Narendra Modi with the other leaders of NDA alliance | - PTI
NDA Meeting: PM Narendra Modi 'Unanimously' Elected Leader Of Alliance| Top Points About Resolution

BY Outlook Web Desk

It has been reported that PM-elect Modi on Wednesday called Ranil Wickremesinghe and invited him to the swearing-in ceremony.

"During the conversation, Prime Minister @narendramodi invited President Wickremesinghe to his swearing-in ceremony, which President @RW_UNP accepted," the Sri Lankan President's office said.

PM Modi, Union Cabinet Resign - null
PM Modi, Union Cabinet Resign To Return For Third Term, Oath-Taking Likely On June 8

BY Outlook Web Desk

Besides, Modi also reached out to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina over a phone call to invite her. The two leaders reportedly pledged to continue working together to achieve the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' and 'Smart Bangladesh 2041'. Sheikh Hasina also accepted the invite to attend his swearing-in ceremony.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Final Results: No Party Wins Majority - PTI/AP
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Final Results: No Party Wins Majority, Modi Claims NDA Victory

BY Danita Yadav

Formal invitations are also likely to be sent to Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth today.

Who all were invited earlier?

Back in 2019, India invited leaders of BIMSTEC countries to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Modi which included leaders from Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

During his first term in 2014, all the SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) leaders, including the then Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, attended the ceremony.

