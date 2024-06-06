Elections

NDA Meeting: PM Narendra Modi 'Unanimously' Elected Leader Of Alliance| Top Points About Resolution

The decision was taken at the meeting convened by PM Narendra Modi for coalition talks as the BJP lost its majority in Lok Sabha. The meeting was attended by Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, BJP president JP Nadda, BJP leader Amit Shah and several other leaders of the alliance.

Narendra Modi with the other leaders of NDA alliance | Photo: PTI
A day after the much-awaited Lok Sabha election results, the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA, who assembled on Wednesday to discuss coalition talks, unanimously passed a resolution electing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the leader of the alliance.

PM Narendra Modi convened the meeting for coalition talks to form a government taking aid from the other members of the alliance as the BJP lost its majority in Lok Sabha. BJP fell short of 32 seats to cross the majority mark of 272.

NDA meeting: Who all were present?

The crucial meeting was attended by BJP president JP Nadda, BJP leaders Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, BJP's allies, including Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. The presence of Naidu and Nitish Kumar was crucial as the help of their respective parties was a major decisive factor in BJP forming the government.

Besides, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy, Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Praful Patel were also present.

This time, the BJP won 240 seats and the Congress 99 seats. BJP had won 303 seats in the 2019 general elections and 282 seats in the 2014 general elections.

About the NDA resolution

  1. "In the past 10 years, 1.4 billion citizens of India have witnessed the country developing in every sector under the leadership of our esteemed Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, through the NDA government's public welfare policies," the resolution read.

  2. "After a long interval of nearly six decades, the people of India have chosen a strong leadership with a clear majority for the third consecutive time," it said.

  3. Further, the resolution also mentioned, "We all take pride in the fact that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were fought and won by the NDA under the leadership of the esteemed Shri Narendra Modi. We, all NDA leaders, unanimously elect Shri Narendra Modi as our leader."

  4. Acording to the resolution, "Under the leadership of Shri Modi, the NDA government is committed to serving the poor, women, youth, farmers, and the oppressed, deprived, and suffering citizens of India."

  5. "By preserving India's heritage, the NDA government will continue to work towards improving the living standards of every citizen and for the holistic development of the country", the resolution mentioned.

