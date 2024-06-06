NDA Meeting: PM Narendra Modi 'Unanimously' Elected Leader Of Alliance| Top Points About Resolution

"In the past 10 years, 1.4 billion citizens of India have witnessed the country developing in every sector under the leadership of our esteemed Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, through the NDA government's public welfare policies," the resolution read.

"After a long interval of nearly six decades, the people of India have chosen a strong leadership with a clear majority for the third consecutive time," it said.

Further, the resolution also mentioned, "We all take pride in the fact that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were fought and won by the NDA under the leadership of the esteemed Shri Narendra Modi. We, all NDA leaders, unanimously elect Shri Narendra Modi as our leader."

Acording to the resolution, "Under the leadership of Shri Modi, the NDA government is committed to serving the poor, women, youth, farmers, and the oppressed, deprived, and suffering citizens of India."