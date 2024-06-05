'We Are In NDA': TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu Asserts Support To BJP-led Alliance Amid Buzz Over Coalition

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party fell short of majority in the Lok Sabha elections results, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday asserted his support to the party and said that he is "in NDA".
"I have seen so many political changes in the country. I am in NDA. I am going to the NDA meeting. If there is anything else, we will report to you," Naidu said while addressing a press conference.
NDA partner and Janasena party supremo Pawan Kalyan will also be in attendance at the BJP-led camp's meeting in the national capital on Wednesday.
The TDP and Janasena, which bagged 16 and two Lok Sabha seats respectively, will play a key role in the government formation at the Centre.
Notably, TDP emerged as the single largest party in the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections by winning 135 seats, while its Janasena Party won 21 seats. The BJP won two seats in the state.
Naidu thanked the people of Andhra Pradesh for the support to his party and the NDA alliance, saying "I haven't seen such a historical election. In this election people from the USA spending 5 lakh rupees came and voted. Even the labourers working in other states have come to vote. These elections will be written with golden words."
He urged citizens to give "constant" feedbacks during the TDP and the NDA's governance in the state. "It'll help us give good governance. We will review everything after going to Delhi and coming back," he added.
Naidu also expressed gratefulness towards Kalyan and his party's support to TDP. "Pawan Kalyan supported us so that the anti-incumbency will not split up. I thank him sincerely. BJP also supported us. I thank all Delhi leaders who came here including Modi, Amit Shah and all the workers of TDP, BJP and Janasena. With all our work together, we could win this," he said.
He also hit out at the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh and said that the five years of their governance has "inflicted damage" equal to that of 30 years.
Naidu said he was met with several difficult situations during Assembly sessions and many YSRCP leaders harassed him and his family.
"On that day, I vowed to return to the assembly with a super-majority. The public supported me and sent me back to the Assembly. I have been responsible both in opposition and in power. We will meet your expectations," he added.
He noted that nobody is permanent in politics, adding that there will be ups and downs. "The country is permanent, democracy is permanent, political parties are permanent, but power is not permanent," Naidu said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set for a third term, however, the BJP is relying on the supporting of its allies -- JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu for support. BJP fell short of the 272 majority mark by 32 seats, the party secured 240 seats in the 2024 general elections, as per the Election Commission.
(With inputs from agencies)