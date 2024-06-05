Elections

'We Are In NDA': TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu Asserts Support To BJP-led Alliance Amid Buzz Over Coalition

The TDP and Janasena, which bagged 16 and two Lok Sabha seats respectively, will play a key role in the government formation at the Centre.

PTI
Chandrababu Naidu during the press conference in Vijayawada. Photo: PTI
info_icon

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party fell short of majority in the Lok Sabha elections results, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday asserted his support to the party and said that he is "in NDA".

"I have seen so many political changes in the country. I am in NDA. I am going to the NDA meeting. If there is anything else, we will report to you," Naidu said while addressing a press conference.

Track Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

NDA partner and Janasena party supremo Pawan Kalyan will also be in attendance at the BJP-led camp's meeting in the national capital on Wednesday.

The TDP and Janasena, which bagged 16 and two Lok Sabha seats respectively, will play a key role in the government formation at the Centre.

Notably, TDP emerged as the single largest party in the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections by winning 135 seats, while its Janasena Party won 21 seats. The BJP won two seats in the state.

Naidu thanked the people of Andhra Pradesh for the support to his party and the NDA alliance, saying "I haven't seen such a historical election. In this election people from the USA spending 5 lakh rupees came and voted. Even the labourers working in other states have come to vote. These elections will be written with golden words."

File photo - PTI
Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election 2024 Results: Full Winners List

BY Outlook Web Desk

He urged citizens to give "constant" feedbacks during the TDP and the NDA's governance in the state. "It'll help us give good governance. We will review everything after going to Delhi and coming back," he added.

Naidu also expressed gratefulness towards Kalyan and his party's support to TDP. "Pawan Kalyan supported us so that the anti-incumbency will not split up. I thank him sincerely. BJP also supported us. I thank all Delhi leaders who came here including Modi, Amit Shah and all the workers of TDP, BJP and Janasena. With all our work together, we could win this," he said.

(clockwise) PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Kangana Ranaut, Nitin Gadkari | - PTI
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: NDA Underperforms, Cong Revives Under INDIA Bloc | Winners List

BY Nayanika Sengupta

He also hit out at the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh and said that the five years of their governance has "inflicted damage" equal to that of 30 years.

Naidu said he was met with several difficult situations during Assembly sessions and many YSRCP leaders harassed him and his family.

"On that day, I vowed to return to the assembly with a super-majority. The public supported me and sent me back to the Assembly. I have been responsible both in opposition and in power. We will meet your expectations," he added.

He noted that nobody is permanent in politics, adding that there will be ups and downs. "The country is permanent, democracy is permanent, political parties are permanent, but power is not permanent," Naidu said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set for a third term, however, the BJP is relying on the supporting of its allies -- JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu for support. BJP fell short of the 272 majority mark by 32 seats, the party secured 240 seats in the 2024 general elections, as per the Election Commission.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Why The Congress Did Well In 2024 Parliamentary Elections In Punjab
  2. PM Modi, Union Cabinet Resign To Return For Third Term, Oath-Taking Likely On June 8
  3. Wanted Criminal Shot Dead In Encounter With Police In UP's Jaunpur
  4. Nine Naxalites Held In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
  5. MP: Rail Employee, Wife Jump Before Moving Train With 2 Children
Entertainment News
  1. 'Alien: Romulus' Trailer Review: This Fede Alvarez Directorial Plunges Back Into Horror With Its Deadly Xenomorphs
  2. ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’: Game Mode On As Kapil Sharma Welcomes Mary Kom, Sania Mirza And Saina Nehwal
  3. 'GOAT' Director Venkat Prabhu CONFIRMS Brother Premgi's Wedding; Here's When He Is Getting Married
  4. Kartik Aaryan In Talks To Play Prem In Sooraj Barjatya's Upcoming Directorial? Here's What We Know
  5. Lady Gaga Quashes Rumours Of Her Pregnancy After Pictures From Her Sister's Wedding Go Viral
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Face Ireland In Their T20 World Cup Opener, PV Sindhu Ends Run At Indonesia Open
  2. PNG Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 8 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You You Need To Know
  3. Australia Vs Oman T20 World Cup 2024 Preview: Aussies Aim For Historic Treble As They Take On OMN
  4. PNG Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Match 9: Three Key Battles To Look Out For
  5. India Vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup Qualifier, Preview: Sunil Chhetri's Last Dance
World News
  1. Russia Warns France Against Sending Troops To Kyiv; Putin Faces Rare Protest | Latest On Russia-Ukraine War
  2. US Flies B-1B Bomber For 1st Precision Bombing Drill In 7 Years As Tensions Simmer With North Korea
  3. As Israel Nears Decision On Border Offensive With Lebanon, Hezbollah Says 'Ready For All Out War'
  4. Rights Group Claims Israel Has Hit Residential Buildings With White Phosphorous In Lebanon
  5. Slovenia Recognises A Palestinian State, New Fighting Flares In Central Gaza
Latest Stories
  1. In Rajasthan, Congress Breaks Jinx, Opens Account After A Decade
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Final Results: No Party Wins Majority, Modi Claims NDA Victory
  3. Himachal Pradesh: 'Queen' Kangana Outshines Royal Dynast Vikramaditya In Mandi As BJP Scores Hattrick
  4. 'Panchayat' Actor Pankaj Jha Calls Anurag Kashyap 'Timid' And 'Spineless' For THIS Reason
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Face Ireland In Their T20 World Cup Opener, PV Sindhu Ends Run At Indonesia Open
  6. World Reacts To Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results; Well Wishes Pour In For Modi
  7. Janhvi Kapoor Shares First Pictures With Beau Shikhar Pahariya From Her Italian Getaway, Fans Are In Awe
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Maha Dy CM Fadnavis Offers To Resign From Govt; Nitish, Naidu In Delhi