Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: NDA Key Meeting Today With Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu; INDIA Bloc To Hold Meeting As Well

India General Elections Results 2024 LIVE: US Congratulates Modi For Third Term
Congratulating PM Modi on his third consecutive electoral victory, a top American corporate leader exuded confidence about the positive Indo-US momentum continuing.
"Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has captured his third term during India's general election. Under his leadership, India has made tremendous progress economically and with digitisation," Cisco Chairman Emeritus John Chambers said in a social media post.
He added, "Keep an eye on India -- I have no doubt this positive momentum will continue."
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results LIVE: TDP To Support NDA, Not INDIA Bloc
As the BJP grapples with a potential shortfall in its Lok Sabha tally, its ally Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has unequivocally pledged allegiance to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), dismissing any speculation of a pivot towards the INDIA bloc.
"Our pre-poll pact with BJP and Janasena in Andhra Pradesh isn't just political arithmetic; it's a matter of credibility," TDP's senior leader Kanakamedala Ravindrakumar told PTI.
"We will remain part of the NDA. There is absolutely no question of supporting the India Bloc," he said.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Thanks People
Terming Lok Sabha results as "historical feat", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday thanked people for "placing faith" in BJP-led NDA for third time.
Taking to micro-blogging site--X, he said, "People have placed their faith in NDA, for a third consecutive time! This is a historical feat in India’s history."
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results: Table Of Seats Won By Parties
The Election Commission has declared results for 542 of the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, with the BJP winning 240 seats and the Congress 99.
The result for the Beed constituency in Maharashtra -- where NCP (Sharad Pawar) candidate Bajrang Manohar Sonwane is leading the BJP's Pankaja Munde -- is still awaited.
Here's the table of seats won by parties, as per EC.
BJP - 240
Congress - 99
Samajwadi Party - 37
Trinamool Congress - 29
DMK - 22
TDP - 16
JD(U) - 12
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey) - 9
NCP (Sharad Pawar) 7, leading in 1
Shiv Sena - 7
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) - 5
YSRCP - 4
RJD - 4
CPI(M) - 4
Indian Union Muslim League - 3
AAP - 3
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha - 3
Janasena Party - 2
CPI(ML)(L) - 2
JD(S) - 2
Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi - 2
CPI - 2
RLD - 2
National Conference - 2
United People's Party, Liberal - 1
Asom Gana Parishad - 1
Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) - 1
Kerala Congress - 1
Revolutionary Socialist Party - 1
NCP - 1
Voice of the People Party - 1
Zoram People's Movement - 1
Shiromani Akali Dal - 1
Rashtriya Loktantrik Party - 1
Bharat Adivasi Party - 1
Sikkim Krantikari Morcha - 1
Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam - 1
Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) - 1
Apna Dal (Soneylal) - 1
AJSU Party - 1
AIMIM - 1
Independent - 7
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results: Key Points
None of the political parties reached the 272-seat majority on its own on Tuesday as the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were announced. However, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) crossed the majority mark with 292 seats.
With this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to retain power for a third consecutive term despite the not achieving the landslide victory of crossing 400 seats that he hoped for.
On the contrary, the Congress made stunning gains with a stupendous performance in the general elections touching the 100 mark and emerging as a strong opposition in Lok Sabha.
Addressing a joint press conference at the Congress headquarters here along with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi said the INDIA bloc allies would meet on Wednesday and take a call on its future course of action.