Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: NDA Key Meeting Today With Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu; INDIA Bloc To Hold Meeting As Well

Congratulating PM Modi on his third consecutive electoral victory, a top American corporate leader exuded confidence about the positive Indo-US momentum continuing.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has captured his third term during India's general election. Under his leadership, India has made tremendous progress economically and with digitisation," Cisco Chairman Emeritus John Chambers said in a social media post.

He added, "Keep an eye on India -- I have no doubt this positive momentum will continue."