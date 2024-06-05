Elections

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: NDA Key Meeting Today With Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu; INDIA Bloc To Hold Meeting As Well

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE News: In a surprise outcome of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) remained way behind their expectation of a landslide victory by obtaining 400-plus seats. On the contrary, the Congress made stunning gains with a stupendous performance in the general elections touching the 100 mark and emerging as a strong opposition in Lok Sabha.

Jheelum Basu
5 June 2024
(Clockwise) PM Modi, Nitish Kumar, Gandhis with Kharge, Chandrababu Naidu | PTI

India General Elections Results 2024 LIVE:  US Congratulates Modi For Third Term

Congratulating PM Modi on his third consecutive electoral victory, a top American corporate leader exuded confidence about the positive Indo-US momentum continuing.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has captured his third term during India's general election. Under his leadership, India has made tremendous progress economically and with digitisation," Cisco Chairman Emeritus John Chambers said in a social media post.

He added, "Keep an eye on India -- I have no doubt this positive momentum will continue."

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results LIVE: TDP To Support NDA, Not INDIA Bloc

As the BJP grapples with a potential shortfall in its Lok Sabha tally, its ally Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has unequivocally pledged allegiance to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), dismissing any speculation of a pivot towards the INDIA bloc.

"Our pre-poll pact with BJP and Janasena in Andhra Pradesh isn't just political arithmetic; it's a matter of credibility," TDP's senior leader Kanakamedala Ravindrakumar told PTI.

"We will remain part of the NDA. There is absolutely no question of supporting the India Bloc," he said.

(via PTI)

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Thanks People

Terming Lok Sabha results as "historical feat", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday thanked people for "placing faith" in BJP-led NDA for third time.

Taking to micro-blogging site--X, he said, "People have placed their faith in NDA, for a third consecutive time! This is a historical feat in India’s history."

Full report here

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results: Table Of Seats Won By Parties

The Election Commission has declared results for 542 of the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, with the BJP winning 240 seats and the Congress 99.

The result for the Beed constituency in Maharashtra -- where NCP (Sharad Pawar) candidate Bajrang Manohar Sonwane is leading the BJP's Pankaja Munde -- is still awaited.

Here's the table of seats won by parties, as per EC.

  • BJP - 240

  • Congress - 99

  • Samajwadi Party - 37

  • Trinamool Congress - 29

  • DMK - 22

  • TDP - 16

  • JD(U) - 12

  • Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey) - 9

  • NCP (Sharad Pawar) 7, leading in 1

  • Shiv Sena - 7

  • Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) - 5

  • YSRCP - 4

  • RJD - 4

  • CPI(M) - 4

  • Indian Union Muslim League - 3

  • AAP - 3

  • Jharkhand Mukti Morcha - 3

  • Janasena Party - 2

  • CPI(ML)(L) - 2

  • JD(S) - 2

  • Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi - 2

  • CPI - 2

  • RLD - 2

  • National Conference - 2

  • United People's Party, Liberal - 1

  • Asom Gana Parishad - 1

  • Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) - 1

  • Kerala Congress - 1

  • Revolutionary Socialist Party - 1

  • NCP - 1

  • Voice of the People Party - 1

  • Zoram People's Movement - 1

  • Shiromani Akali Dal - 1

  • Rashtriya Loktantrik Party - 1

  • Bharat Adivasi Party - 1

  • Sikkim Krantikari Morcha - 1

  • Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam - 1

  • Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) - 1

  • Apna Dal (Soneylal) - 1

  • AJSU Party - 1

  • AIMIM - 1

  • Independent - 7

PM Modi | - Photo: PTI
2024 Lok Sabha Election Results: Big Upsets For NDA, Including Ayodhya; INDIA Outperforms | Key Points

BY Outlook Web Desk

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results: Key Points

  • None of the political parties reached the 272-seat majority on its own on Tuesday as the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were announced. However, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) crossed the majority mark with 292 seats.

  • With this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to retain power for a third consecutive term despite the not achieving the landslide victory of crossing 400 seats that he hoped for.

  • On the contrary, the Congress made stunning gains with a stupendous performance in the general elections touching the 100 mark and emerging as a strong opposition in Lok Sabha.

  • Addressing a joint press conference at the Congress headquarters here along with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi said the INDIA bloc allies would meet on Wednesday and take a call on its future course of action.

