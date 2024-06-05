Fadnavis Takes 'Full Responsibility' For BJP's Loss In Maharashtra; Requests To Be 'Relieved' Of Govt Duties

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday expressed his wish to be relieved from government duties so that he could focus on BJP's organisation work and the next state assembly elections.
Fadnavis' statement comes a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party and its alliance in Maharashtra suffered a major loss. In the Mahayuti, the BJP won 9 seats, Shinde's Shiv Sena won 7 and the Nationalist Congress Party got one.
"I take full responsibility for the BJP's defeat in Maharashtra. I fell short in some places, and the setback in Maharashtra is my fault," Fadnavis said.
He also accepted that there were issues of coordination with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.
"There were some issues of coordination with chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, which we will meet and discuss soon," he said.
He request BJP's top brass to relieve of him of his government duties, for him "to focus on the next assembly elections and fix the shortcomings".
"I will meet my seniors and communicate my expectations to them," Fadnavis said during a press conference at the BJP headquarters in Mumbai.
Fadnavis said that he will hold discussions with his seniors and continue with work as per their advice and guidance.
Notably, the Maha Vikas Aghadi -- Congress, Sena UBT, NCP-SP -- bagged a total of 30 seats. Congress won 13 seats, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena won 9 and Sharad Pawar's NCP won 8.
At the Centre meanwhile, though it fell short of 272 majority mark, the BJP with 240 seats is rallying its alliances to form the government as PM Modi gets ready for his third term.
(With PTI inputs)