Elections

PM Modi Thanks People For 'Historic Feat', Says 'Will Continue Good Work Done In Last Decade'

In his first reaction after the Lok Sabha results were declared Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked people for "reposing faith" in BJP-led NDA.

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Terming Lok Sabha results as "historical feat", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday thanked people for "placing faith" in BJP-led NDA for third time.

Taking to micro-blogging site--X, he said, "People have placed their faith in NDA, for a third consecutive time! This is a historical feat in India’s history."

Omnipresent Modi, Disappearing ‘400 Paar' And Anti-Muslim Claims: A Roundup Of BJP’s 2024 Campaign

BY Anisha Reddy

He added, "I bow to the Janata Janardan for this affection and assure them that we will continue the good work done in the last decade to keep fulfilling the aspirations of people."

"I also salute all our Karyakartas for their hard work. Words will never do justice to their exceptional efforts," he said.

