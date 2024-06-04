PM Modi Thanks People For 'Historic Feat', Says 'Will Continue Good Work Done In Last Decade'

Terming Lok Sabha results as "historical feat", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday thanked people for "placing faith" in BJP-led NDA for third time.
Taking to micro-blogging site--X, he said, "People have placed their faith in NDA, for a third consecutive time! This is a historical feat in India’s history."
He added, "I bow to the Janata Janardan for this affection and assure them that we will continue the good work done in the last decade to keep fulfilling the aspirations of people."
"I also salute all our Karyakartas for their hard work. Words will never do justice to their exceptional efforts," he said.