World Reacts To Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results; Well Wishes Pour In For Modi

"The election results have not been finalised. So we will wait for the finalisation of those election results before we offer any definitive comment. I'm also not going to comment on winners and losers in elections, as in our case around the world, what is important for us and what we have seen over the past six weeks is the largest exercise of democracy in history as the Indian people came to the polls. On behalf of the United States, we want to commend the Government of India and the voters there for successfully completing and participating in such a massive electoral undertaking. We look forward to seeing the final results," stated Miller.