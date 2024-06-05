World Reacts To Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results; Well Wishes Pour In For Modi

As the world's largest democracy wraps up its election season for the next five years, well wishes for incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi have poured in from across the world after he claimed victory in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janta Party failed to reach the majority mark of 272. As per EC, BJP won a total of 240 seats. However, with key parties tied to the National Democratic Alliance, Modi has claimed victory and is set for a third consecutive term as the prime minister.
Despite uncertaininy of the coaition government in India, messages of congratulations and well wishes for incumbent PM Modi have begun to pour in from across the world.
Well Wishes And Congratulations Pour In For Modi
From Mauritius to Italy, world leaders have sent in their congratulatory messages for Modi.
Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnath took to X to congratulate Narendra Modi on his "laudable victory for a historic third term".
Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay also congratulated his "friend" Modi and the NDA for its third consecutive win.
Pushpa Kamal Dahal, the prime minister of Nepal also wished Modi on his win and was happy to "note the successful completion of the world’s largest democratic exercise with enthusiastic participation of the people of India."
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also extended well wishes to Modi after the Lok Sabha Election Results 2024.
"Certain that we will continue to work together to strengthen the friendship that unites Italy and India and consolidate cooperation on the various issues that bind us, for the well-being of our Nations and our peoples," stated Meloni on X.
Former Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar also extended his congratulations to Modi. However, in his message, the India-origin former Taoiseach also congratulated the opposition - INDIA bloc - on their wins.
"The fact that the opposition gained ground shows that Indian democracy and Indian pluralism is alive and well," stated Varadkar.
Maldives' President Mohamed Muizzu also congratulated the incumbent prime minister for BJP and NDA's win on X.
The US State Department has also reacted to the Lok Sabha elections. Spokesperson Matthew Miller praised the elections are the "largest exercise of democracy in history". However, the state department official refrained from commenting on the results until final confirmation.
"The election results have not been finalised. So we will wait for the finalisation of those election results before we offer any definitive comment. I'm also not going to comment on winners and losers in elections, as in our case around the world, what is important for us and what we have seen over the past six weeks is the largest exercise of democracy in history as the Indian people came to the polls. On behalf of the United States, we want to commend the Government of India and the voters there for successfully completing and participating in such a massive electoral undertaking. We look forward to seeing the final results," stated Miller.
The Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results were announced on June 4, 2024. For the Indian general elections, more than 640 million votes were counted for the polls held in seven phases across the country from April 19 to June 1.