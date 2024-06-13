National

Rising Airfare, Making Air Travel Accessible, Focus On Passengers: New Aviation Minister Naidu Shares 100-Day Plan

Naidu, who assumed office on June 13, highlighted his priority of enhancing accessibility and comfort for air travelers.

X/@RamMNK
Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu Photo: X/@RamMNK
info_icon

Newly appointed Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu addressed the ongoing issue of rising flight ticket prices during an interview on Thursday. Sharing his personal experiences as a passenger, he emphasized the government's dedication to tackling this challenge.

Naidu, who assumed office on June 13, highlighted his priority of enhancing accessibility and comfort for air travelers.

Speaking to India Today, Naidu said, “Since the Covid days, there has been significant fluctuation in airfare prices. As a passenger myself, I have observed these hikes. We are going to review this."

Ram Mohan Naidu reportedly emphasized the importance of prioritizing comfort, convenience, and safety as air travel becomes increasingly accessible to a broader demographic.

Full List Of Ministers And Their Portfolios | - Outlook
Modi Govt 3.0 Portfolios: No Change In Key Ministries, Aviation Goes To Ally, Chouhan Gets Agri | Full List

BY Outlook Web Desk

Naidu stated that the agenda of the aviation ministry, he said, "Our agenda is clear: we will make air travel more easily accessible," and added, "The needs of passengers will remain central to our efforts."

Naidu mentioned about creating a 100-day action plan, to align with BJP's long-term vision for "Vikashit Bharat" plan, marking 100 years of India's independence.

He told the media house, "We are developing a 100-day plan to address immediate challenges, and from there, we will transition to a long-term vision—the ‘Vikashit Bharat’ plan for the next 100 years of independence."

Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule (L) with Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar (R) - PTI/File
Breaking News June 13 LIVE: NCP Nominates Sunetra Pawar For RS; New Aviation Min Naidu Vows To Review Soaring Airfares

BY Outlook Web Desk

The minister outlined key initiatives such as advancing the 'Udaan Scheme' to link additional tier 2 and 3 cities, extending nationwide promotion of the Digi Yatra facility, and transitioning all airports into entirely eco-friendly facilities.

He expressed the desire to make airfare more affordable and transform air travel into a widely accessible mode of transportation akin to India's railways. Acknowledging concerns over high ticket prices among the general public, he reiterated the commitment to expanding air travel accessibility.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: NCP Nominates Sunetra Pawar For RS; New Aviation Min Naidu Vows To Review Soaring Airfares
  2. Social Worker On Hunger Strike Since Feb In Protest Against 'Corruption' In UP's Mathura Dies
  3. NEET-UG 2024 Row: 'No evidence of Paper Leak, NTA Credible Body', Says Edu Minister
  4. Several Areas In North Bengal Inundated As Teesta Swells Due To Heavy Rain
  5. SpiceJet Discontinues Direct Hyderabad-Ayodhya Flights Within Two Months Of Launch
Entertainment News
  1. Disha Patani Oozes Gangster Vibe As Roxie In 'Kalki 2898 AD' Character Poster
  2. Shubhangi Atre: Everyone Was Sceptical Of My Dream Of Becoming An Actor, But My Father Trusted Me
  3. Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Celine Dion Almost Rejected 'Titanic's Iconic Song 'My Heart Will Go On'
  4. Renuka Swamy Murder Case: Pregnant Wife Of The Deceased Slams Darshan; Demands Justice For Late Husband
  5. Section 144 Imposed In Bengaluru's Annapoorneshwarinagar Following Actor Darshan's Detainment
Sports News
  1. USA Vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 30 Preview: Result Decides Pakistan's Fate
  2. Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea, T20 Wolrd Cup 2024 Match 29 Preview: Afghans Close To Super 8
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: HS Prannoy, Aakarshi Kashyap Enter Australian Open QFs
  4. Saurabh Netravalkar's IT Feat: USA's T20 World Cup Star Has This Patent To His Name
  5. West Indies Women Tour Of Sri Lanka 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Squad, Venue - All You Need To Know
World News
  1. Don’t Travel To These Places During Summer Holidays! Experts Advice
  2. Deadly Fire At Kuwait Building Kills 49, Including 42 Indians
  3. Kuwait Fire: Around 40 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 19 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know
  4. New Caledonia Violence: France Suspends Controversial Vote Reforms, Curfew Extended Till June 17
  5. Israel Denies Operation In Al-Mawasi; Ceasefire Talks Stall Again | Latest on Gaza War
Latest Stories
  1. Mumbai Man Finds Piece Of Human Finger In Ice Cream Cone, 'Gross' Video Goes Viral
  2. Supreme Court Refuses To Stay NEET UG Counselling; NTA Cancels Result For 1,563 Students, Re-Exam On June 23
  3. Bombay HC Refuses Bail To Suspected PFI Men Who 'Conspired To Transform India Into Islamic Country By 2047'
  4. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: NCP Nominates Sunetra Pawar For RS; New Aviation Min Naidu Vows To Review Soaring Airfares
  5. Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal CM For 3rd Straight Term, Chowna Mein Sworn-in As Dy CM
  6. Salman Khan Records Statement On Firing Case Outside His Bandra House, Says He Woke Up To Gunshots
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: HS Prannoy, Aakarshi Kashyap Enter Australian Open QFs
  8. Kuwait Fire: Around 40 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 19 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know