Rising Airfare, Making Air Travel Accessible, Focus On Passengers: New Aviation Minister Naidu Shares 100-Day Plan

Newly appointed Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu addressed the ongoing issue of rising flight ticket prices during an interview on Thursday. Sharing his personal experiences as a passenger, he emphasized the government's dedication to tackling this challenge.
Naidu, who assumed office on June 13, highlighted his priority of enhancing accessibility and comfort for air travelers.
Speaking to India Today, Naidu said, “Since the Covid days, there has been significant fluctuation in airfare prices. As a passenger myself, I have observed these hikes. We are going to review this."
Ram Mohan Naidu reportedly emphasized the importance of prioritizing comfort, convenience, and safety as air travel becomes increasingly accessible to a broader demographic.
Naidu stated that the agenda of the aviation ministry, he said, "Our agenda is clear: we will make air travel more easily accessible," and added, "The needs of passengers will remain central to our efforts."
Naidu mentioned about creating a 100-day action plan, to align with BJP's long-term vision for "Vikashit Bharat" plan, marking 100 years of India's independence.
He told the media house, "We are developing a 100-day plan to address immediate challenges, and from there, we will transition to a long-term vision—the ‘Vikashit Bharat’ plan for the next 100 years of independence."
The minister outlined key initiatives such as advancing the 'Udaan Scheme' to link additional tier 2 and 3 cities, extending nationwide promotion of the Digi Yatra facility, and transitioning all airports into entirely eco-friendly facilities.
He expressed the desire to make airfare more affordable and transform air travel into a widely accessible mode of transportation akin to India's railways. Acknowledging concerns over high ticket prices among the general public, he reiterated the commitment to expanding air travel accessibility.