Modi 3.0 Govt Portfolios: No Change In Top 4 Ministries, Aviation Min Changed, Shivraj Chouhan Gets Agri | Full List

Key ministries in the new NDA government were allocated to senior leaders of the BJP. Home Affairs to Amit Shah, Defence to Rajnath Singh, External Affairs to S Jaishankar, Road Transport to Nitin Gadkari and Finance to Nirmala Sitharaman. Check the full list.

Full List Of Ministers And Their Portfolios
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the first meeting of his new Union Cabinet on Monday, allocating portfolios to his ministers a day after a grand swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The ceremony, attended by dignitaries and leaders from across the country, saw 71 ministers take oath, including 30 Cabinet Ministers, five Ministers of State with Independent charge, and 36 Ministers of State. 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single-largest party in the recent general elections, but fell short of a majority. However, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP secured 293 seats together, paving the way for Modi's historic third term.

Key ministries in the new NDA government were allocated to senior leaders of the BJP. Home Affairs to Amit Shah, Defence to Rajnath Singh, External Affairs to S Jaishankar, Road Transport to Nitin Gadkari and Finance to Nirmala Sitharaman. 

Modi 3.0 | Complete List Of Cabinet Ministers

  1. Raj Nath Singh

    • Minister of Defence.

  2. Amit Shah

    • Minister of Home Affairs; and

    • Minister of Cooperation.

  3. Nitin Jairam Gadkari

    • Minister of Road Transport and Highways.

  4. Jagat Prakash Nadda

    • Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and

    • Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

  5. Shivraj Singh Chouhan

    • Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; and

    • Minister of Rural Development.

  6. Nirmala Sitharaman

    • Minister of Finance; and

    • Minister of Corporate Affairs.

  7. Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

    • Minister of External Affairs.

  8. Manohar Lal

    • Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs; and

    • Minister of Power.

  9. H. D. Kumaraswamy

    • Minister of Heavy Industries; and

    • Minister of Steel.

  10. Piyush Goyal

    • Minister of Commerce and Industry.

  11. Dharmendra Pradhan

    • Minister of Education.

  12. Jitan Ram Manjhi

    • Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

  13. Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh

    • Minister of Panchayati Raj; and

    • Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

  14. Sarbananda Sonowal

    • Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

  15. Dr. Virendra Kumar

    • Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.

  16. Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu

    • Minister of Civil Aviation.

  17. Pralhad Joshi

    • Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and

    • Minister of New and Renewable Energy.

  18. Jual Oram

    • Minister of Tribal Affairs.

  19. Giriraj Singh

    • Minister of Textiles.

  20. Ashwini Vaishnaw

    • Minister of Railways;

    • Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and

    • Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.

  21. Jyotiraditya M. Scindia

    • Minister of Communications; and

    • Minister of Development of North Eastern Region.

  22. Bhupender Yadav

    • Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

  23. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

    • Minister of Culture; and

    • Minister of Tourism.

  24. Annpurna Devi

    • Minister of Women and Child Development.

  25. Kiren Rijiju

    • Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; and

    • Minister of Minority Affairs.

  26. Hardeep Singh Puri

    • Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

  27. Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya

    • Minister of Labour and Employment; and

    • Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports.

  28. G. Kishan Reddy

    • Minister of Coal; and

    • Minister of Mines.

  29. Chirag Paswan

    • Minister of Food Processing Industries.

  30. C R Patil

    • Minister of Jal Shakti.

Modi 3.0 Cabinet | List Of Ministers of State (Independent Charge)

  1. Rao Inderjit Singh

    • Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation;

    • Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; and

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture.

  2. Dr. Jitendra Singh

    • Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology;

    • Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences;

    • Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office;

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;

    • Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and

    • Minister of State in the Department of Space.

  3. Arjun Ram Meghwal

    • Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Law and Justice; and

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

  4. Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao

    • Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayush; and

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

  5. Jayant Chaudhary

    • Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Education.

Modi 3.0 Cabinet | List Of Ministers of State

  1. Jitin Prasada

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry; and

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

  2. Shripad Yesso Naik

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Power; and

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

  3. Pankaj Chaudhary

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance.

  4. Krishan Pal

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation.

  5. Ramdas Athawale

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

  6. Ram Nath Thakur

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

  7. Nityanand Rai

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

  8. Anupriya Patel

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; and

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

  9. V. Somanna

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.

  10. Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development; and

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications.

  11. Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; and

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

  12. Sushri Sobha Karandlaje

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; and

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

  13. Kirtivardhan Singh

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs.

  14. B. L. Verma

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

  15. Shantanu Thakur

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

  16. Suresh Gopi

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism.

  17. Dr. L. Murugan

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; and

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

  18. Ajay Tamta

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

  19. Bandi Sanjay Kumar

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

  20. Kamlesh Paswan

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development.

  21. Bhagirath Choudhary

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

  22. Satish Chandra Dubey

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal; and

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines.

  23. Sanjay Seth

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence.

  24. Ravneet Singh

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries; and

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.

  25. Durgadas Uikey

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

  26. Raksha Nikhil Khadse

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

  27. Sukanta Majumdar

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Education; and

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.

  28. Savitri Thakur

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

  29. Tokhan Sahu

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

  30. Raj Bhushan Choudhary

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

  31. Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries; and

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel.

  32. Harsh Malhotra

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs; and

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

  33. Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

  34. Murlidhar Mohol

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation; and

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

  35. George Kurian

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs; and

    • Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

36. Pabitra Margherita

  • Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and

  • Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles.

