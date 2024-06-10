Modi 3.0 Govt Portfolios: No Change In Top 4 Ministries, Aviation Min Changed, Shivraj Chouhan Gets Agri | Full List

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the first meeting of his new Union Cabinet on Monday, allocating portfolios to his ministers a day after a grand swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The ceremony, attended by dignitaries and leaders from across the country, saw 71 ministers take oath, including 30 Cabinet Ministers, five Ministers of State with Independent charge, and 36 Ministers of State.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single-largest party in the recent general elections, but fell short of a majority. However, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP secured 293 seats together, paving the way for Modi's historic third term.
Key ministries in the new NDA government were allocated to senior leaders of the BJP. Home Affairs to Amit Shah, Defence to Rajnath Singh, External Affairs to S Jaishankar, Road Transport to Nitin Gadkari and Finance to Nirmala Sitharaman.
Modi 3.0 | Complete List Of Cabinet Ministers
Raj Nath Singh
Minister of Defence.
Amit Shah
Minister of Home Affairs; and
Minister of Cooperation.
Nitin Jairam Gadkari
Minister of Road Transport and Highways.
Jagat Prakash Nadda
Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and
Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; and
Minister of Rural Development.
Nirmala Sitharaman
Minister of Finance; and
Minister of Corporate Affairs.
Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
Minister of External Affairs.
Manohar Lal
Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs; and
Minister of Power.
H. D. Kumaraswamy
Minister of Heavy Industries; and
Minister of Steel.
Piyush Goyal
Minister of Commerce and Industry.
Dharmendra Pradhan
Minister of Education.
Jitan Ram Manjhi
Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.
Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh
Minister of Panchayati Raj; and
Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.
Sarbananda Sonowal
Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.
Dr. Virendra Kumar
Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.
Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu
Minister of Civil Aviation.
Pralhad Joshi
Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and
Minister of New and Renewable Energy.
Jual Oram
Minister of Tribal Affairs.
Giriraj Singh
Minister of Textiles.
Ashwini Vaishnaw
Minister of Railways;
Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and
Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.
Jyotiraditya M. Scindia
Minister of Communications; and
Minister of Development of North Eastern Region.
Bhupender Yadav
Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Minister of Culture; and
Minister of Tourism.
Annpurna Devi
Minister of Women and Child Development.
Kiren Rijiju
Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; and
Minister of Minority Affairs.
Hardeep Singh Puri
Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya
Minister of Labour and Employment; and
Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports.
G. Kishan Reddy
Minister of Coal; and
Minister of Mines.
Chirag Paswan
Minister of Food Processing Industries.
C R Patil
Minister of Jal Shakti.
Modi 3.0 Cabinet | List Of Ministers of State (Independent Charge)
Rao Inderjit Singh
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation;
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture.
Dr. Jitendra Singh
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology;
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences;
Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office;
Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;
Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and
Minister of State in the Department of Space.
Arjun Ram Meghwal
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Law and Justice; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.
Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayush; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Jayant Chaudhary
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Education.
Modi 3.0 Cabinet | List Of Ministers of State
Jitin Prasada
Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
Shripad Yesso Naik
Minister of State in the Ministry of Power; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.
Pankaj Chaudhary
Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance.
Krishan Pal
Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation.
Ramdas Athawale
Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
Ram Nath Thakur
Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.
Nityanand Rai
Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Anupriya Patel
Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.
V. Somanna
Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.
Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani
Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications.
Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel
Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.
Sushri Sobha Karandlaje
Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment.
Kirtivardhan Singh
Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs.
B. L. Verma
Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
Shantanu Thakur
Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.
Suresh Gopi
Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism.
Dr. L. Murugan
Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.
Ajay Tamta
Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
Bandi Sanjay Kumar
Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Kamlesh Paswan
Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development.
Bhagirath Choudhary
Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.
Satish Chandra Dubey
Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines.
Sanjay Seth
Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence.
Ravneet Singh
Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.
Durgadas Uikey
Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.
Raksha Nikhil Khadse
Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.
Sukanta Majumdar
Minister of State in the Ministry of Education; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.
Savitri Thakur
Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development.
Tokhan Sahu
Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.
Raj Bhushan Choudhary
Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti.
Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma
Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel.
Harsh Malhotra
Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya
Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.
Murlidhar Mohol
Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation.
George Kurian
Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.
36. Pabitra Margherita
Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles.