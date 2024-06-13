Breaking News June 13 LIVE: New BJP Govt In Odisha To Open All Gates Of Jagannath Temple; PM Leaves For Italy Today

Kashmir Encounter News LIVE: Police Release Sketch Of Suspects Behind Doda Attacks
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday released sketches of four terrorists involved in two attacks in Doda district and announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh for information on the suspects.
On Tuesday, terrorists fired on a joint checkpoint of the 4 Rashtriya Rifles and police at Chattergalla in Bhaderwah. On Wednesday, a search party in the Gandoh area of the district was attacked, injuring a policeman.
Jammu Kashmir Encounter News LIVE: Cop Injured In 3rd Terror Attack In 24 Hours
In third terrorist attack in 24 hours, a policeman was injured Wednesday evening when terrorists opened fire on a search party in a village in Gandoh area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district. The firing was reported from the Kota top area of Bhalesa around 7.41 pm to which security forces retaliated. READ FULL REPORT
This was the second terror-related incident in Doda in the last 24 hours and fourth in three days in Jammu and Kashmir.
Earlier on Tuesday evening, five Rashtriya Rifles personnel and a Special Police Officer were injured in a terrorist attack in Chattargalla pass. Before this, two terrorists were killed in a gunfire that broke out in Kathua on Tuesday evening.
On Sunday, a bus was ambushed by terrorists, killing nine passengers and injuring several others in Reasi.
Ghaziabad News LIVE: 5 Killed In Fire At Loni Area
Five people lost their lives in a major fire that broke out at a three-storey building in Uttar Pradesh's Loni area late Wednesday night.
The deceased included two women, a seven-year-old girl and a seven-month-old baby. The building was located in Behta Hajipur locality of Loni.
Officials said the a short circuit probably caused the fire.
Odisha News LIVE: Mohan Majhi Becomes First BJP CM Of State
BJP's Mohan Charan Majhi took oath as Odisha chief minister today in a ceremony that was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union Ministers and CMs of several states ruled by the party. In the recently concluded state Assembly election, the BJP won 78 of the 147 seats, while the BJD bagged 51 seats. READ FULL STORY
G7 Summit News LIVE: PM Modi To Leave For Italy Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by a high-level delegation, will travel to Italy on Thursday to attend the annual summit of G7 grouping session on June 14. It will be his first trip abroad after assuming charge as prime minister for the third term.
The G7 summit, to be held in the luxury resort of Borgo Egnazia in Italy's Apulia region from June 13 to 15, is expected to be dominated by the raging war in Ukraine and the conflict in Gaza.
Andhra Pradesh News LIVE: Chandrababu Takes Oath As CM
Andhra Pradesh, where the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a sweeping majority in the recently concluded assembly elections which happened simultaneously with Lok Sabha polls 2024, got its new chief ministers on Wednesday.
NDA ally Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) supremo Chandrababu Naidu took oath as chief minister on Wednesday in a swearing-in ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other leaders such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Ministers JP Nadda and Bandi Sanjay Kumar.
Kuwait Fire News LIVE: 42 Indians Among 49 Killed In Massive Building Blaze
Over 40 Indians were killed and more than 50 others were injured in a massive fire that broke out at a multi-story building in Kuwait's Mangaf, which was housing foreign workers.
The total number of people killed in the Al-Mangaf building was 49 and 42 of them are learnt to be Indians; the remaining ones are Pakistani, Filipino, Egyptian and Nepali nationals, officials said. FULL REPORT HERE
Today's News Headlines: Odisha’s New BJP Govt To Open All 4 Gates Of Puri Jagannath Temple Today
Odisha’s newly sworn-in BJP government in its first Cabinet meeting approved a proposal to re-open all four gates of Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri on early Thursday morning and set up a corpus fund for immediate requirement of the 12th-century shrine.
Mohan Charan Majhi of BJP took oath as chief minister on Wednesday while several others were sworn in as ministers.
“The state government decided to re-open all the four gates of the Puri Jagannath temple in early morning tomorrow in the presence of all ministers. Devotees will have access to the temple through all four gates,” Majhi said.
The previous BJD-led administration continued to keep the four gates of the temple closed since the Covid-19 pandemic. The devotees were allowed to enter through only one gate and there were demands that all gates be opened.
Breaking News June 13 LIVE: Top Events And Developments In Focus Today
Welcome to Outlook India's Breaking News Live Blog, through which we bring you real-time updates on major events and developments across the globe. Here’s a look at top events and developments in focus today:
Kuwait fire tragedy,
Odisha’s new BJP government to open all 4 gates of Puri Jagannath temple on Thursday morning
Weather updates,
Back-to-back terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir,
Pema Khandu to take oath as chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh for third term in a row,
and more.
In case you missed it, here are the key developments from yesterday that hit headlines:
Kuwait: Over 40 Indians Among 49 Dead In Fire At Building, Embassy Issues Helpline Number; Modi Reviews Situation
Mohan Charan Majhi Sworn In As Odisha CM; First-time MLA Pravati, Kanak Vardhan His Deputies | Full List
WHO Confirms Human Case Of Bird Flu In India, 4-Year-Old In West Bengal Infected
First Parliament Session Of 18th Lok Sabha To Begin On June 24, Speaker To Be Elected