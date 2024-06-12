First Parliament Session Of 18th Lok Sabha To Begin On June 24, Speaker To Be Elected

The post of speaker of Lok Sabha is crucial, more so in recent times, given the backdrop of rebellions by politicians that have led to split in parties and toppled government over the past couple of years. In times of rebellions, the anti-defection law comes into play, and the Speaker of the House plays a crucial role. Naidu and Kumar, both Coalition-era veterans, want the Speaker's post as a shield against any such tactic, an NDTV report mentioned.