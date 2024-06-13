National

G7 Outreach Summit: PM Modi Heads To Italy, Says 'Will Focus On AI, Energy, Africa, Mediterranean'

PM Modi will have a bilateral meeting with Italian PM Meloni and a possible meeting with Joe Biden on his first trip to Italy after assuming office in third term.

info_icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday heading to Italy for G7 Outreach summit said that India will focus on artificial intelligence, energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean.

This is PM Modi's first foreign trip after his third term began earlier this week.

He will attend the outreach session on Friday and is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with a number of world leaders on the margins of the summit.

BY Danita Yadav

There is a possibility of a meeting between Modi and US President Joe Biden.

What Did PM Modi's Departure Statement Say?

In a departure statement, Modi said issues crucial for the Global South will also be deliberated upon at the outreach session.

The G7 summit, to be held in the luxury resort of Borgo Egnazia in Italy's Apulia region from June 13 to 15, is expected to be dominated by the raging war in Ukraine and the conflict in Gaza.

"At the invitation of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, I am travelling to Apulia region in Italy to participate in the G7 Outreach summit on June 14," Modi said.

The prime minister said he was glad that his first visit in his third consecutive term is to Italy for the G7 Summit.

"During the discussions at the Outreach session, the focus would be on artificial intelligence, energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean," Modi said.

"It will be an opportunity to bring greater synergy between the outcomes of the G20 Summit held under India's Presidency and the forthcoming G7 Summit, and deliberate on issues which are crucial for the Global South," he said.

PM Modi will have a bilateral meeting with Meloni.

"Prime Minister Meloni's two visits to India last year were instrumental in infusing momentum and depth in our bilateral agenda," he said.

"We remain committed to consolidate the India-Italy strategic partnership, and bolster cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and the Mediterranean regions," he said.

The prime minister is likely to hold a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.

"I am also looking forward to meeting other leaders participating in the Summit," he said.

The G7 comprises the US, the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Canada and Japan. Italy is holding the current presidency of the G7 (Group of Seven) and is hosting the summit in that capacity.

"PM @narendramodi embarks on a visit to Apulia, Italy to attend the 50th G7 Summit under Italy's Presidency. This is PM's first overseas visit after being sworn-in for the third term," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X.

"An opportunity to engage with G7 partners and other invited countries & international organisations in multilateral and bilateral format," he said.

