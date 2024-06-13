International

G7 Summit 2024 Kicks Off Today in Italy; Ukraine, Gaza War Among Key Issues | Details

The G7 Puglia Summit will be held over three days from June 13 to 15. The summit will be held in Borgo Egnazia, a luxury hotel with a Michelin-starred restaurant in the southern region of Puglia, Italy.

(Official Website For G7 Italia)
G7 Summit 2024 Begins In Italy Photo: (Official Website For G7 Italia)
info_icon

The annual summit of the group of seven countries kicks off today in Italy. After her EU win, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is all set to host her fellow G7 countries - the United States, Japan, Canada, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom - for the 50th summit in Puglia.

The G7 Puglia Summit will be held over three days from June 13 to 15. The summit will be held in Borgo Egnazia, a luxury hotel with a Michelin-starred restaurant in the southern region of Puglia, Italy.

Giorgia Meloni Emerges As Kingmaker; Far-Right Make Huge Gains - AP
EU Election Result 2024: Giorgia Meloni Emerges As Kingmaker; Far-Right Make Huge Gains

BY Danita Yadav

G7 Summit 2024: Which Countries Are Attending?

The G7 Countries will be accompanied by the European Union and the European Commission. EU leader Ursula von der Leyen will be in attendance to represent the regional bloc.

Along with these countries, Italy has invited leaders of Jordan, Ukraine, India, Brazil, Argentina, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Kenya, Algeria, Tunisia. Mauritania, which holds the presidency of the African Union, has also been invited for the summit.

Modi To Kick Off Third Term With Visit To Italy For G7 Summit, Meet PM Giogia Meloni - AP
Modi To Kick Off Third Term With Visit To Italy For G7 Summit, Meet PM Giorgia Meloni

BY Danita Yadav

Furthermore, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman is expected to attend the summit with Jordan's King Abdullah II. Pope Francis is also set to attend the talks.

Apart from this, the secretary-general of the United Nations and heads of the World Bank, the IMF, the African Development Bank and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) will also be in attendance.

G7 Summit 2024: Key Issues At Hand

Among all the key issues set to be discussed at the G7 Summit, the wars in Ukraien and the Gaza Strip remain at the top of the agenda.

The summit will kick off at 11:15 AM local time with a discussion on enhancing partnership in Africa, climate change and development. Later in the day, the G7 leaders will discuss the Gaza war and how to bring an end to the tensions in the Middle East region.

Along with the Gaza War, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war will also be discussed. This discussion will be led by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Zelenskyy's address to the G7 leaders also comes ahead of the Peace Summit in Switzerland from June 16 onwards.

Italy To Host 50th G7 Summit From June 13 to 15 - (Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Japan)
Italy Set To Host 50th G7 Summit On June 13; PM Modi, Saudi's MBS And More To Attend | Details

BY Danita Yadav

The G7 countries will also discussing expanding relations in the Indo-Pacific and Mediterranean regions. Furthermore, Pope Francis is expected to lead the talks on Artificial Intelligence and the need for human-control over AI tech.

Apart from the key issues and sessions for the summit, the G7 countries will also hold bilateral talks with each other and the invitee countries.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jharkhand: Severe Heatwave Continues, Daltonganj Sizzles At 45.6 Deg C
  2. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: SC To Hear Petitions To Cancel NEET 2024; All Gates Of Puri Jagannath Temple Reopened
  3. No Respite From Searing Heat In UP; Kanpur Sizzles At 47.5 Deg C
  4. Election Diary: A Victory For The Idea Of India
  5. Two Employees Of Chartered Accountant Robbed Of Rs 50 Lakh In Delhi
Entertainment News
  1. Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Her Experience Of Working In Politics: Work In The Film Industry Is Comparatively Easier
  2. James Beard Awards: Full Winners List Of The Coveted Awards – View Pics
  3. Billy Ray Cyrus Files For Divorce From Firerose After 7 Months Of Marriage
  4. Jorts Are Back! See Why These Denim Shorts Are Trendier Than Ever
  5. Biopic On Former IPS Officer Kiran Bedi Announced
Sports News
  1. US Open: USGA Chief Hopes To Open Pathway For Breakaway LIV Golfers
  2. West Indies Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Williamson Falls; NZ Wobbling In 150-Run Chase
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Aakarshi Kashyap Enters Australian Open QFs, HS Prannoy In Action Later
  4. Euro 2024: Milan Target Joshua Zirkzee Called Up For Netherlands Squad
  5. Euro 2024: England Have Gareth Southgate Succession Plan In Place Despite No Approaches
World News
  1. G7 Summit 2024 Kicks Off Today in Italy; Ukraine, Gaza War Among Key Issues | Details
  2. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Launch Boat-Borne Attack Against Greek-Owned Ship In Red Sea
  3. Kuwait Fire: Around 40 Indians Killed in Building Fire; PM Announces Ex-Gratia For Families | What We Know
  4. Kuwait: Over 40 Indians Among 49 Dead In Fire At Building, Embassy Issues Helpline Number; Modi Reviews Situation
  5. Jorts Are Back! See Why These Denim Shorts Are Trendier Than Ever
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News, June 12: Another Encounter In J&K; Pema Khandu Stakes Claim To From Govt In Arunachal | Highlights
  2. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  3. Election 2024: Voter Is The Victor
  4. Chandrababu Naidu Sworn-In As Andhra Pradesh CM; Mohan Majhi Takes Oath As First BJP CM Of Odisha
  5. India Vs USA, New York Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, IND Vs USA Match?
  6. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  7. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
  8. Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka