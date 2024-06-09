Modi To Kick Off Third Term With Visit To Italy For G7 Summit, Meet PM Giorgia Meloni

Narendra Modi is all set to begin his third term as the Prime Minister of India with a visit to Italy. PM Modi will be attending the G7 Summit 2024, in Apulia, Italy to which he was invited by his Italian counterpart PM Giorgia Meloni in April.
Modi will be sworn-in as the Indian PM today at 7:15 PM. This would be the BJP leaders' third consecutive term as the prime minister. Along with this, the new Modi 3.0 cabinet will also be announced.
In April 2024, Italian Prime Minister extended an invitation to India and PM Modi to attend the G7 Summit under her presidency of the global bloc. Meloni was also one of the first leaders to congratulate Modi and the NDA's win in the general elections on June 4.
Taking to X, the Italian leader congratualted Modi and stated that New Delhi and Rome "will continue to work together to strengthen the friendship that unites Italy and India and consolidate cooperation on the various issues that bind us, for the well-being of our nations and our people."
With the Lok Sabha elections 2024 wrapped up and Modi set to begin his third term, the prime minister will attend the group of seven meet as an observer state.
This will not be PM Modi's first G7 Summit. The prime minister visited Hiroshima, Japan for the G7 Summit 2023 which was under the presidency of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
PM Modi will head to Italy on June 14. During his visit, the BJP leader will addressed an outreach session and conduct bilateral meetings with several G7 leaders and leaders from other invitee countries.