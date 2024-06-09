National

Narendra Modi Oath Ceremony Today: Gadkari, Scindia, Shah Likely To Be Part Of Modi 3.0 Cabinet | Full List

Apart from key faces of the Modi 2.0 cabinet, leaders from ally parties such as TDP, JD(U) and others are likely to be inducted into the third cabinet.

After BJP's majority vote in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result and the crucial NDA meeting in New Delhi, Narendra Modi is set to take oath for his third consecutive term as the Prime Minister Of India today.

The oath taking ceremony is scheduled for 7:15 PM tonight. However, along with Modi starting his historic term, the Modi 3.0 Cabinet will also be announced. As per reports and top sources, a number of outgoing ministers and seasoned politicians are expected to retain their offices.

Modi 3.0 Cabinet - Who Is Making The Cut?

As per sources close to the matter, outgoing ministers such as Nitin Gadkari, Rajanth Singh, Piyush Goyal, Amit Shah and Jyotiraditya Scindia are likely to retain their offices and be sworn in as union cabinet ministers once again.

Track nda-govt-formation-prime-minister-oath-ceremony-updates-jdu-tdp-bjp-portfolio-ministry-union-cabinet">LIVE Updates On Narendra Modi Oath Taking Ceremony

Along with them, both Rajya Sabha MPs Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar are likely to retain their positions in the Modi 3.0 government.

As per news agency ANI, the leaders invited to Modi's tea party ahead of the swearing-in ceremony tonight as expected to be part of the council of ministers for the BJP leader's third term. Some of these names are -

  1. Kirren Rijiju

  2. HD Kumaraswamy

  3. Chirag Paswan

  4. Ram Nath Thakur

  5. Jitan Ram Manji

  6. Jayant Chaudhary

  7. Anupriya Patel

  8. Rammohan Naidu

  9. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani

  10. Pratap Rao Jadhav (SS)

  11. Manohar Lal Khattar

  12. Raksha Khadse

  13. Nityanand Rai

  14. Harsh Malhotra Bhagirath Choudhary

  15. Jitin Prasada

  16. Ravneet Singh Bittu

  17. Rao Inderjit Singh

  18. Ajay Tamta

  19. Jitan Ram Manjhi

After enjoying a majiority rule in the past 10 years, Narendra Modi-led BJP failed to secure a win due to majority. However, after joining hands with other NDA allies such as Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP and Nitish Kumar's JD(U), the BJP-NDA alliance came forward to stake their claim on the government by a narrow margin.

From the Telugu Desam Parth, Ram Mohan Naidu and Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani have been named as probably ministers.

From the Janta Dal United part, Lalan Singh and Ram Nath Thakur are on the list. From LJP and Apna Dal, Chirag Paswan and Anupriya Patel have made it to the list.

Lastly, from Janata Dal Secular HD Kumaraswamy and Jayant Chaudhary from the Rashitriya Lok Dal have been named are probable ministers.

The oath taking ceremony will take place at 7:15 PM on Sunday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

