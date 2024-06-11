International

Italy Set To Host 50th G7 Summit On June 13; PM Modi, Saudi's MBS And More To Attend | Details

Italy will host the G7 Summit from June 13 to 15, 2024 in Borgo Egnazia (Fasano), Apulia. The summit will have the leaders of the G7 countries as well as the President of the European Union and the president of the European Commission.