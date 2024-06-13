National

Govt Re-Appoints Ajit Doval As NSA, PK Mishra As Principal Secretary To PM

Personal Ministry orders confirmed the re-appointment of Doval and Mishra and both of their tenure will be co-terminus with the term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or until further orders.

PTI
Ajit Doval and P K Mishra re-appointed Photo: PTI
info_icon

Former IPS officer Ajit Doval who is also known as 'spymaster' was re-appointed as the National Security Adviser (NSA). And the Centre also re-appointed IAS officer P K Mishra as the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a statement, it was said that the appointment of Doval will be co-terminus with the term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or until further orders.

Ajit Doval underlines that the country's power has grown immensely in the last 10 years - null
India Would Have Progressed Much Faster If Borders Had Been More Secure, Defined: Ajit Doval

BY PTI

An order issued by the Personnel Ministry said, "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Ajit Doval, IPS (Retired) as National Security Adviser with effect from 10.06.2024."

During the term of his office, Doval will be assigned the rank of Cabinet Minister in the Table of Precedence, it said, adding the terms and conditions of his appointment will be notified separately.

P K Mishra As Principal Secretary To PM Modi

Mishra's appointment will come into effect from June 10, 2024.

Personnel Ministry order stated, "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Dr P.K. Mishra, IAS (Retired) as Principal Secretary to Prime Minister with effect from 10.06.2024. His appointment will be co-terminus with the term of the Prime Minister or until further orders whichever is earlier."

