Supreme Court Refuses To Stay NEET UG Counselling; NTA Cancels Result For 1,563 Students, Re-Exam On June 23

Supreme Court of India has refused to stay the counselling for NEET UG 2024 and stated that the counselling process conducted by MCC should continue as per schedule.

The Supreme Court of India has refused to stay the counselling for NEET UG 2024 and stated that the counselling process conducted by MCC should continue as per schedule. Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency has agreed to cancel the NEET UG Results for a total of 1,563 students who were given grace marks.

NTA To Conduct NEET Re-Test, Cancel Results Of Students Who Got Grace Marks

The Central Government has stated that the committee formed to look into the result controversy has suggested the cancellation of the marks of those students who received grace marks.

Telling the Supreme Court, NTA stated that a total of 1563 students will be given an option to appear for the re-test, which will be held on June 23.

Centre further told the top court that the students will first be informed of their marks without the grace marks and then be allowed to consider if they wish to sit for the re-examination or not.

Those who decide to re-appear will sit for the NEET exam on June 23 and the result for the same will be declared before June 30. However, if a candidate does not wish to sit for the retest, their May 5 marks will be considered as the final result.

NEET UG Counselling To Begin July 6

The top court observed that the MCC counselling for NEET 2024 students will not be stopped.

"Counselling will go on and we will not stop it. If the exam goes then everything goes in totality so nothing to fear," observed the apex court.

The Medical Counselling Committee is expected to begin the NEET UG 2024 Counselling process in the month of July. As stated in the court, the Centre has stated that the counselling process will commence from July 6 onwards.

Under this, students who have qualified in the NEET Exam will be able to apply for admission into medical undergraduate programmes across government and state colleges in India.

