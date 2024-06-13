NEET-UG 2024 Row: 'No evidence of Paper Leak, NTA Credible Body', Says Edu Minister

Amid row over alleged anomalies in medical entrance exam NEET-UG, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday rejected allegations of paper leak in the examination, saying there is no evidence of it.
The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the NEET, is mired in controversy over allegations of inflation of marks leading to 67 candidates sharing the first rank in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam. Of the 67 candidates who shared the first rank in the exam, eight were from the same centre in Haryana. More than 24 lakh candidates had registered for the exam this year.
The NTA has denied any irregularities and said the changes made in National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks and grace marks for losing time at the examination centres were some of the reasons behind the students scoring higher marks.
The result of the medical entrance exam was announced on June 4 and since then aspirants have been alleging multiple issues, including irregularities in the test demanding a fresh examination.
"There is no evidence of paper leak in NEET-UG. The allegations of corruption in NTA are unfounded, it is a very credible body," Pradhan told reporters on Thursday, adding that the Supreme Court is hearing the matter and its decision will be abided.
"We will ensure no student is at a disadvantage," he added.
Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the decision to give grace marks to 1,563 NEET-UG 2024 candidates for admission to MBBS, BDS and other courses has been cancelled and they will be given an option to take a re-test on June 23.