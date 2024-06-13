NEET Exam Surrounded By Paper Leak Allegations

During the NEET Exam on May 5, allegations of paper leaks across centres were made. However, these claims were dismissed by NTA as well Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

NTA and Centre clarified that the question papers for Hindi and English medium students had been mixed in six centres. However this mistake was rectified and students were given extra time to complete their NEET Exam.