Outlook Web Desk
After the declaration of the NEET 2024 Results, students and parents took to the streets to protest the unusual results and the awarding of grace marks to around 1,500 students. Here is a brief timeline of the controversy surrounding the NTA NEET 2024 Exam.
National Testing Agency conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test on May 5. The NEET 2024 exam was conducted for 24 lakh students at 4,750 centres across 571 cities and 14 cities outside India.
During the NEET Exam on May 5, allegations of paper leaks across centres were made. However, these claims were dismissed by NTA as well Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
NTA and Centre clarified that the question papers for Hindi and English medium students had been mixed in six centres. However this mistake was rectified and students were given extra time to complete their NEET Exam.
Amid the counting of the Lok Sabha Election Result 2024, NTA declared the result and scores for the NEET UG Exam. However, shortly after the results were declared, students began to demand a retest and reevaluation of all marks after it was found 67 students had topped the exam.
NTA awarded grace marks to 1,563 students who had been affected by time loss and other problems during the NEET UG Exam. However, due to this, NEET saw a total of 67 toppers. The number raised flags regarding the method of checking the papers and rigging of the results.
NEET is considered to be one of the toughest entrance exams in India. In 2023, only two students scored full marks.
The uproar regarding the NEET UG Result soon reached the Supreme Court. Multiple petitions regarding the cancellation of the result and re-exam were filed by activists and students. In the first hearing, the top court sought for NTA's response regarding the allegations of misconduct.
During the hearing on June 13, the Supreme Court stated that it would not stay the NEET UG counselling process conducted by MCC. This decision came after NTA suggested the cancellation of result of the students who were given grace marks.
In response to the Supreme Court, NTA stated that it will cancel the result of the 1,563 students who got grace marks and give them an option to appear for a re-test. If the students wish to appear for a re-exam, they will get new results. If they wish to opt out of it, their June 4 result stands final, but after the omission of grace marks.
NTA added that if students decide to appear for the re-exam, it will be held on June 23. The result for those students will be declared before June 30 so that they can take part in the MCC counselling process from July 6 onwards.
The Supreme Court has now stated it will hear all cases related to the NEET Exam - cancellation, revision and more - on July 8.