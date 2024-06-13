National

J&K Terror Attacks: Modi Chairs Meeting With NSA, Reviews Security Situation

During the meeting, Modi urged the senior officials to deploy the full spectrum of India's counter-terror capabilities.

Narendra Modi
PM Modi| Photo: PTI
info_icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a meeting on the security situation in Jammu & Kashmir amid back-to-back terror-related incidents. The meeting was attended by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and other senior officials.

Government of India (GoI) sources, as quoted by news agency ANI, said that Prime Minister Modi was briefed on the counter-terrorism efforts underway.

During the meeting, Modi urged the senior officials to deploy the full spectrum of India's counter-terror capabilities. He also spoke to home minister Amit Shah about the deployment of security forces and counter-terror operations.

Army personnel during a search operation after a bus carrying pilgrims was ambushed by terrorists, in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, June 10, 2024. - (PTI Photo)
Massive Manhunt Launched For Terrorists Behind Deadly Attack On Pilgrims

BY Naseer Ganai

Jammu And Kashmir Terror Attacks 

  • Doda Terrorist Attack: Seven security personnel were reportedly injured Wednesday evening when terrorists opened fire on a search party in a village in Gandoh area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district. The firing was reported from the Kota top area of Bhalesa around 7.41 pm to which security forces retaliated, officials said. An intermittent exchange of fire between the two sides was going on when last reports were received.

  • 4 Terror Incidents In J&K In 24 Hours: The above attack was the second terror-related incident in Doda in 24 hours and fourth in three days in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier on Tuesday evening, five Rashtriya Rifles personnel and a Special Police Officer were injured in a terrorist attack in Chattargalla pass of Doda.

  • Kathua Attack On June 11: In another incident late on Tuesday, a suspected Pakistani terrorist was killed by security forces in Kathua district. The overnight encounter ended after a second terrorist was also gunned down on Wednesday but a CRPF jawan lost his life in the operation.

  • Reasi Bus Ambush On June 9: On Sunday, June 9, a bus was ambushed by terrorists, killing nine passengers and injuring several others in Reasi. The 53-seater bus was carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi and plunged into a deep gorge after the ambush by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district at around 6:15 pm on Sunday, police said. The terrorists opened fire at the bus when it was en route from Shiv Khori temple to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at Katra near Teryath village in the Poni area.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bengaluru Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against BS Yediyurappa In POCSO Case
  2. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: Bengaluru Court Issues Non-Bailable Arrest Warrant Against Former CM B S Yediyurappa
  3. Mumbai Man Complains Of Finding Piece Of Severed Human Thumb In Ice Cream He Ordered Online
  4. Nagpur: 5 Killed, 10 Injured After Blast In Chamundi Explosive Factory; 3 Of Them Are Critical
  5. National Anthem Made Compulsory Across Schools In J-K
Entertainment News
  1. 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' Trailer Review: Ajay Devgn-Tabu Starrer Is Packed With Mystery, Action And Emotions
  2. Disha Patani Oozes Gangster Vibe As Roxie In 'Kalki 2898 AD' Character Poster
  3. Shubhangi Atre: Everyone Was Sceptical Of My Dream Of Becoming An Actor, But My Father Trusted Me
  4. Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Celine Dion Almost Rejected 'Titanic's Iconic Song 'My Heart Will Go On'
  5. Renuka Swamy Murder Case: Pregnant Wife Of The Deceased Slams Darshan; Demands Justice For Late Husband
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: HS Prannoy, Aakarshi Kashyap Enter Australian Open QFs
  2. NBA Finals: 'Experience Is The Best Teacher', Says Brown As Celtics Close On Championship
  3. ICC T20 World Cup: Piyush Chawla Predicts Kuldeep Yadav As India's Top Spinner For Super Eight Stage
  4. United States Are Ready For Copa America Following Brazil Draw, Says Greg Berhalter
  5. Sam Kerr: Australia Great Signs New Two-Year Contract With Chelsea
World News
  1. Watch: Pakistani Lawmaker Praises India For Holding Fair Lok Sabha Elections
  2. High Level Of Fecal Matter Surrounds Mecox Bay, Sparks Public Health Concerns
  3. Don’t Travel To These Places During Summer Holidays! Experts Advice
  4. Deadly Fire At Kuwait Building Kills 49, Including 42 Indians
  5. Kuwait Fire: Around 40 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 24 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know
Latest Stories
  1. Mumbai Man Finds Piece Of Human Finger In Ice Cream Cone, 'Gross' Video Goes Viral
  2. Supreme Court Refuses To Stay NEET UG Counselling; NTA Cancels Result For 1,563 Students, Re-Exam On June 23
  3. Bombay HC Refuses Bail To Suspected PFI Men Who 'Conspired To Transform India Into Islamic Country By 2047'
  4. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: Bengaluru Court Issues Non-Bailable Arrest Warrant Against Former CM B S Yediyurappa
  5. Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal CM For 3rd Straight Term, Chowna Mein Sworn-in As Dy CM
  6. Salman Khan Records Statement On Firing Case Outside His Bandra House, Says He Woke Up To Gunshots
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: HS Prannoy, Aakarshi Kashyap Enter Australian Open QFs
  8. Kuwait Fire: Around 40 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 24 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know