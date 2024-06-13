J&K Terror Attacks: Modi Chairs Meeting With NSA, Reviews Security Situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a meeting on the security situation in Jammu & Kashmir amid back-to-back terror-related incidents. The meeting was attended by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and other senior officials.
Government of India (GoI) sources, as quoted by news agency ANI, said that Prime Minister Modi was briefed on the counter-terrorism efforts underway.
During the meeting, Modi urged the senior officials to deploy the full spectrum of India's counter-terror capabilities. He also spoke to home minister Amit Shah about the deployment of security forces and counter-terror operations.
Jammu And Kashmir Terror Attacks
Doda Terrorist Attack: Seven security personnel were reportedly injured Wednesday evening when terrorists opened fire on a search party in a village in Gandoh area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district. The firing was reported from the Kota top area of Bhalesa around 7.41 pm to which security forces retaliated, officials said. An intermittent exchange of fire between the two sides was going on when last reports were received.
4 Terror Incidents In J&K In 24 Hours: The above attack was the second terror-related incident in Doda in 24 hours and fourth in three days in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier on Tuesday evening, five Rashtriya Rifles personnel and a Special Police Officer were injured in a terrorist attack in Chattargalla pass of Doda.
Kathua Attack On June 11: In another incident late on Tuesday, a suspected Pakistani terrorist was killed by security forces in Kathua district. The overnight encounter ended after a second terrorist was also gunned down on Wednesday but a CRPF jawan lost his life in the operation.
Reasi Bus Ambush On June 9: On Sunday, June 9, a bus was ambushed by terrorists, killing nine passengers and injuring several others in Reasi. The 53-seater bus was carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi and plunged into a deep gorge after the ambush by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district at around 6:15 pm on Sunday, police said. The terrorists opened fire at the bus when it was en route from Shiv Khori temple to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at Katra near Teryath village in the Poni area.