J&K: In 3rd Attack In 3 Days, Terrorists Target Security Checkpost In Doda

The attacks in the Jammu region come two days after terrorists attacked a bus in Reasi carrying pilgrims from the Shiv Khori temple to Katra causing it to veer off the road and fall into a deep gorge, resulting in the death of nine persons and injuries to 41 others.

An encounter broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda on Tuesday night after terrorists fired on a joint checkpost of the 4 Rashtriya Rifles and police in the Chatergala area of the district. This is the third terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in three days.

Additional Director General of Police Anand Jain said security personnel retaliated and a gunfight is on, he said.

The development came even as security forces were conducting a massive operation to flush out holed-up terrorists who had attacked a village near the International Border (IB) in Kathua district on Tuesday evening and injured a civilian.

A suspected Pakistani terrorist has been killed by security forces in the Kathua operation, police said.

The attacks in the Jammu region come two days after terrorists attacked a bus carrying pilgrims from the Shiv Khori temple to Katra causing it to veer off the road and fall into a deep gorge, resulting in the death of nine persons and injuries to 41 others.

On three terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, ADGP Anand Jain said, "It is our hostile neighbour who always tries to damage the peaceful environment in our country. This appears to be a fresh infiltration. One terrorist has been killed, the search for the other is also underway..."

Reasi Attack

Nine people including three women were killed and 41 injured as a bus carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi plunged into a deep gorge after an ambush by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district at around 6:15 pm on Sunday, police said.

The terrorists opened fire at the bus when it was en route from Shiv Khori temple to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at Katra near Teryath village in the Poni area. The bus, a 53-seater, veered off the road and plunged into the deep gorge following the gunfire.

ALSO READ | Reasi, J&K, Terrorist Attack: 3 Women, 2 Kids Among 9 Dead In Bus Ambush; LeT Offshoot Claims Responsibility

Pakistan-backed The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the terror attack. In a message, the TRF warned of more such attacks on "tourists and non-locals" and called the Reasi attack only the "beginning of a renewed start", according to reports.

