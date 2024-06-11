Jammu And Kashmir: 1 Terrorist Killed In Exchange Of Fire With Security Forces In Kathua

In an exchange of fire with the security forces, a terrorist was shot dead on Tuesday at a village in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. This development came within two days since nine people died in a terrorist attack where terrorists in Raesi district shot at the bus they were traveling in.
According to the officials, the terrorists struck Saida Sukhal village near Koota Mode in the Hiranagar sector.
Officials said police and other security forces were rushed to the village following suspicious movement of three persons around 7.45 pm.
A couple of gunshots were heard, believed to be fired by the suspected terrorists, after some people raised an alarm, they said.
One terrorist was killed in the exchange of firing and a search operation is on to track down the other terrorists believed to be holed up in the village, the officials said.
In a post on X, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who is the MP from Udhampur, said, "I am in continuous online contact with DC (district collector) #Kathua Sh Rakesh Minhas in the wake of terrorist attack on a house in village Saida in Hiranagar sector close to the International Border. I am also in touch with SSP Kathua Sh Anayat Ali Choudhary who is on the spot."