J&K: 9 Killed As Bus Carrying Vaishno Devi Pilgrims Comes Under Ambush By Terrorists In Reasi

A forensic official inspects a bus that fell into a deep gorge on Sunday after being fired at by suspected militants in Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir. The bus was carrying pilgrims to the base camp of the famed Hindu temple Mata Vaishno Devi when it came under attack killing at least nine people.
