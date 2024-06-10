National

J&K: 9 Killed As Bus Carrying Vaishno Devi Pilgrims Comes Under Ambush By Terrorists In Reasi

A terrorist attack on a bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi killed nine people, including three women and a child, and injured 33 others after the vehicle fell into a gorge following an ambush. The bus was carrying pilgrims from Shiv Khori temple to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at Katra near Teryath village in the Poni area when it came under attack by terrorists on Sunday evening. As Security forces on Monday launched a massive cordon and search operation to track down terrorists responsible for the attack, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) team reached the area in Reasi to coordinate with the local police probing.

Kashmir Militant Attack | Photo: AP/Channi Anand

A forensic official inspects a bus that fell into a deep gorge on Sunday after being fired at by suspected militants in Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir. The bus was carrying pilgrims to the base camp of the famed Hindu temple Mata Vaishno Devi when it came under attack killing at least nine people.

1/7
Photo: AP/Channi Anand

A forensic official inspects a bus that fell into a deep gorge on Sunday after being fired at by suspected militants in Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir.

2/7
Photo: AP/Channi Anand

Army soldiers patrol the area where a bus fell into a deep gorge on Sunday after being fired at by suspected militants in Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir.

3/7
Photo: AP/Channi Anand

The wreckage of a bus that fell into a deep gorge on Sunday after being fired at by suspected militants in Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir.

4/7
Photo: AP/Channi Anand

Security men inspect a bus that fell into a deep gorge on Sunday after it was fired at by suspected militants in Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir.

5/7
Photo: AP/Channi Anand

Army soldiers patrol the area where a bus fell into a deep gorge on Sunday after being fired at by suspected militants in Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir.

6/7
Photo: AP/Channi Anand

Army soldiers patrol the area where a bus fell into a deep gorge on Sunday after being fired at by suspected militants in Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir.

7/7
| Photo: AP/Channi Anand

Army soldiers patrol the area where a bus fell into a deep gorge on Sunday after being fired at by suspected militants in Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Modi 3.0 Govt News LIVE: Gadkari, Sitharaman, Shah, Jaishankar Retains Ministries; Chouhan Gets Agri Ministry
  2. Heatwave Conditions To Continue For Next 5 Days In Northwest, East India: IMD
  3. Why Are Youths Of Punjab Falling Into Drug Addiction?
  4. Modi 3.0 Govt Portfolios: No Change In Top 4 Ministries, Aviation Min Changed, Shivraj Chouhan Gets Agri | Full List
  5. Chhattisgarh: Protest By Satnami Community In Baloda Bazar Turns Violent
Entertainment News
  1. Harleen Sethi's ‘Bad Cop’ Character 'Controls Power Dynamics In Male-Dominated Police Force'
  2. Oozing Admiration, Ranveer Singh Hails Deepika Padukone As The ‘Queen Of Big Screen’
  3. ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ New Promo: Anil Kapoor Promises The Audience ‘Is Baar Karte Hai Kuch Khaas’
  4. Priyanka Chopra Shares Glimpses Of Her Sunday Beach Day With Daughter Malti Marie
  5. 'Kumkum Bhagya’ Actors Abrar Qazi, Rachi Sharma Find It Therapeutic To Spend Time With Strays
Sports News
  1. South Africa Vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: Tanzim Sakib Blows Away SA Top Order
  2. Today's Sports News Live: Mansukh Mandaviya Becomes New Sports Minister Of India; South Africa Face Bangladesh In T20 World Cup
  3. India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Ricky Ponting Praises Rohit Sharma For Captaincy
  4. Modi Cabinet 3.0: Mansukh Mandaviya Replaces Anurag Thakur As Union Sports Minister
  5. South Africa Vs Bangladesh Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup: Aiden Markram & Co Bat First - Check Playing XIs
World News
  1. High PFAS Levels Found in Drinking Water Across These Five States
  2. “She Was Struggling With A Drug Problem” Jon Cryer Recalls Demi Moore's Hidden Struggles During Their Brief Romance In 1980s
  3. New York City Will Rename Christopher Street-Sheridan Square Subway Station To Honor Stonewall Riots
  4. ‘Catastrophic’ Landslide Indefinitely Blocks Crucial Wyoming-Idaho Mountain Highway
  5. Dancing Is Now Legal In New York City; No More Zoning Restrictions On Nightlife Entertainment
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam's Men Super 8 Qualification Scenarios Explained
  2. J&K: 9 Killed, 33 Injured As Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls In Gorge After Suspected Terror Attack In Reasi District; PM Modi, Prez Murmu React
  3. Jammu Kashmir: Terror Strike On Pilgrim Bus In Reasi Leaves 9 Dead, 33 Injured; Nation Condemns 'Dastardly Act'
  4. Modi 3.0 Govt News LIVE: Gadkari, Sitharaman, Shah, Jaishankar Retains Ministries; Chouhan Gets Agri Ministry
  5. New Kids On The Block: The Emergence Of Young Leaders This Election
  6. IND Vs PAK, T20 WC 2024: India Beat Pakistan By Six Runs In New York - In Pics
  7. Today's Sports News Live: Mansukh Mandaviya Becomes New Sports Minister Of India; South Africa Face Bangladesh In T20 World Cup
  8. Andhra Pradesh: TDP Supremo Naidu To Take Oath On June 12 As CM For 3rd Time