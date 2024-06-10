National

J&K: 9 Killed As Bus Carrying Vaishno Devi Pilgrims Comes Under Ambush By Terrorists In Reasi

A terrorist attack on a bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi killed nine people, including three women and a child, and injured 33 others after the vehicle fell into a gorge following an ambush. The bus was carrying pilgrims from Shiv Khori temple to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at Katra near Teryath village in the Poni area when it came under attack by terrorists on Sunday evening. As Security forces on Monday launched a massive cordon and search operation to track down terrorists responsible for the attack, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) team reached the area in Reasi to coordinate with the local police probing.