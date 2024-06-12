National

Mohan Charan Majhi Sworn In As Odisha CM; First-time MLA Pravati, Kanak Vardhan His Deputies | Full List

Suresh Pujari, Rabinarayan Naik, Nityananda Gond and Krushna Chandra Patra also took oath as ministers in the Majhi-led cabinet.

PTI/ANI
L: Majhi with PM Modi after taking oath | R: Deputy CMs Pravati Parida (U) and Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo Photo: PTI/ANI
info_icon

BJP leader Mohan Charan Majhi has been sworn in as the Chief Minister of Odisha. Along with him, party leaders Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and first-time MLA Pravati Parida have been sworn in as the Deputy Chief Ministers.

Notably, Parida also became the first woman deputy chief minister of the state.

Including the chief minister, a total of 22 ministers will ring in the new era of the Odisha Assembly under the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Full List Of Ministers Of Majhi's Cabinet

1. Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo

2. Pravati Parida

3. Suresh Pujari

4. Rabinarayan Naik

5. Nityanand Gond

6. Krushna Chandra Patra

7. Prithivraj Harichandan

8. Mukesh Mahaling

9. Bibhuti Bhusan Jena

10. Krushna Chandra Mahapatra

11. Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia

12. Suryabanshi Suraj

13. Pradeep Balasamanta

14. Gokula Nanda Mallick

15. Sampad Kumar Swain

Odisha Assembly Election 2024 Result: BJD's 24-Year Rule Ends As BJP Sweeps Odisha | Full Winners List

BY Outlook Web Desk

In the Odisha Assembly elections, the BJP brought an end to the 24-year-old rule of the Biju Janata Dal and Naveen Patnaik. The BJP crossed the majority mark by securing 78 seats, while BJD came second with 51 seats.

The Congress won 14 seats, followed by one with CPI(M) and three Independent wins.

In the Odisha Lok Sabha elections, the BJP swept the state by winning 20 of the 21 seats. The one remaining seat was secured by the grand old Congress party. Patnaik's BJD won zero seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

