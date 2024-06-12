Mohan Charan Majhi Sworn In As Odisha CM; First-time MLA Pravati, Kanak Vardhan His Deputies | Full List

BJP leader Mohan Charan Majhi has been sworn in as the Chief Minister of Odisha. Along with him, party leaders Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and first-time MLA Pravati Parida have been sworn in as the Deputy Chief Ministers.
Along with them, Suresh Pujari, Rabinarayan Naik, Nityananda Gond and Krushna Chandra Patra also took oath as ministers in the Majhi-led cabinet.
Notably, Parida also became the first woman deputy chief minister of the state.
Including the chief minister, a total of 22 ministers will ring in the new era of the Odisha Assembly under the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Full List Of Ministers Of Majhi's Cabinet
1. Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo
2. Pravati Parida
3. Suresh Pujari
4. Rabinarayan Naik
5. Nityanand Gond
6. Krushna Chandra Patra
7. Prithivraj Harichandan
8. Mukesh Mahaling
9. Bibhuti Bhusan Jena
10. Krushna Chandra Mahapatra
11. Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia
12. Suryabanshi Suraj
13. Pradeep Balasamanta
14. Gokula Nanda Mallick
15. Sampad Kumar Swain
In the Odisha Assembly elections, the BJP brought an end to the 24-year-old rule of the Biju Janata Dal and Naveen Patnaik. The BJP crossed the majority mark by securing 78 seats, while BJD came second with 51 seats.
The Congress won 14 seats, followed by one with CPI(M) and three Independent wins.
In the Odisha Lok Sabha elections, the BJP swept the state by winning 20 of the 21 seats. The one remaining seat was secured by the grand old Congress party. Patnaik's BJD won zero seats in the Lok Sabha elections.