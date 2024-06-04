Odisha Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2024: Amid Tight Fight Between BJP-BJD, Question Of 'New CM' Surfaces

The counting for the Odisha Vidhan Sabha Assembly Election Results 2024 are underway! As per the trends and the data shared by the Election Commission of India, it's a tight fight between the BJP and ruling BJD towards the majority mark of 74 seats.
With the BJP at 74 seats, the incumbent Biju Janta Dal's 24-year rule is in jeoprady. Amid the back and forth in the leads, the question of who will become Odisha's new chief minister arises.
Who Will Become Odisha's New CM?
If the BJP does win the Vidhan Sabha Election result and ousted the BJD,the candidate for the new Chief Minister remains a mystery. With no candidate or CM face announced, it is likely that the BJP announces the CM candidate for Odisha in a manner similar to the December 2023 Assembly Election polls.
In December 2023, the BJP swept Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. While announcing the chief ministers, the BJP pulled all stops and surprised the nation with new names.
However, if the BJD wins and secures another five years in the state assembly, then Naveen Patnaik is expected to serve his sixth term, amking him the longest-serving chief minister in India.
Odisha Assembly Results 2024: Close Contest Between BJP-BJD
For the first time in 24 years, the BJD is trailing in the Odisha Vidhan Sabha Election Results. As per the EC trends at 1 PM, the BJP is leading and inching closer to the 74 seat majority mark.
The incumbent BJD is trailing with 57 seats as of 1:30 PM.
For the 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state, trends from the Election Commission show a lead for the Bharatiya Janta Party. As per ECI data, BJP is leading from 19 seats and the BJD and Indian National Congress trail with one seat each.