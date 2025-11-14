Nuapada Assembly By-Poll: BJP's Jay Dholakia Leads By Over 50,000 Votes In Odisha

As of midday trends from the Election Commission of India (ECI), BJP's Jay Dholakia holds a commanding lead of over 50,000 votes after the 15th round, with 73,745 votes against BJD's Snehangini Chhuria's 23,089 and Congress's Ghasiram Majhi's 22,618. Earlier rounds showed progressive margins: 4,904 votes after initial counts, 21,995 after the sixth, 30,467 after the ninth, 33,232 after the tenth, and 54,980 after the eleventh. District Election Officer-cum-Collector Madhusudan Dash confirmed smooth proceedings with no complaints of irregularities, and results are expected by late afternoon.