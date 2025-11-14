Nuapada Assembly By-Poll: BJP's Jay Dholakia Leads By Over 50,000 Votes In Odisha

Counting underway at 14 tables following 83.45% voter turnout in the high-stakes contest triggered by BJD MLA's death

BJPs Jay Dholakia
BJP's Jay Dholakia Photo: X/Sujeet Kumar
Summary
Summary of this article

  • BJP's Jay Dholakia ahead by over 50,000 votes (73,745) after 15th round against BJD's Snehangini Chhuria.

  • 83.45% participation from 2.54 lakh electors across 358 booths on November 11.

  • Process at Government Women's Junior College with 14 tables for 26 EVM rounds post-postal ballots.

Vote counting for the Nuapada assembly by-poll in Odisha commenced at 8 a.m. today at the Government Women's Junior College in Nuapada town, under a three-tier security arrangement involving district police, state forces, and central paramilitary units. The by-election, held on November 11 across 358 polling stations, recorded a voter turnout of 83.45% from an electorate of 2,54,497 voters, including 1,03,817 males, 1,08,563 females, and five transgender individuals, marking the highest participation among the eight by-polls conducted nationwide.

The vacancy arose following the death of sitting Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA and former minister Rajendra Dholakia on September 8, 2025. A total of 14 candidates contested, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee Jay Dholakia, son of the late MLA, BJD's Snehangini Chhuria, and Congress's Ghasiram Majhi. Postal ballots were counted first, followed by Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) rounds starting at 8:30 a.m. across 14 tables, with 26 rounds scheduled overall.

As of midday trends from the Election Commission of India (ECI), BJP's Jay Dholakia holds a commanding lead of over 50,000 votes after the 15th round, with 73,745 votes against BJD's Snehangini Chhuria's 23,089 and Congress's Ghasiram Majhi's 22,618. Earlier rounds showed progressive margins: 4,904 votes after initial counts, 21,995 after the sixth, 30,467 after the ninth, 33,232 after the tenth, and 54,980 after the eleventh. District Election Officer-cum-Collector Madhusudan Dash confirmed smooth proceedings with no complaints of irregularities, and results are expected by late afternoon.

The constituency, part of the Kalahandi Lok Sabha seat, saw BJD's Rajendra Dholakia win the 2024 assembly election by 10,881 votes over independent Ghasiram Majhi, securing 61,822 votes (33.65% share) from 1,83,703 total polled. This by-poll serves as an early indicator for Odisha's ruling BJP government, formed in June 2025, testing public response to initiatives like the Subhadra Yojana for women's welfare.

