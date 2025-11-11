Voting Begins For Nuapada By-Election In Odisha Under Heavy Security Arrangements

Polling began at 7 am for the Nuapada assembly by-election in Odisha under tight security, PTI reported.
Voting ends at 5 pm in most booths and at 4 pm in 47 sensitive, LWE-affected areas.
The contest features BJD’s Snehangini Chhuria and BJP’s Jay Dholakia, son of late MLA Rajendra Dholakia.
Voting will continue till 5 pm in 311 booths, while polling in 47 sensitive booths — including those in Left Wing Extremist-affected areas — will conclude an hour earlier, at 4 pm.
According to PTI, fourteen candidates are in the fray, with the main contest likely between BJD’s Snehangini Chhuria, BJP’s Jay Dholakia, Congress’ Ghasiram Majhi, and Ramakanta Hati of the Samajwadi Party.
