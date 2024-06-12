National

Jammu And Kashmir: 1 Injured As Fresh Encounter Erupts In Doda District; 3rd Attack In 24 Hours

It has been reported that a joint operation has been launched by the Indian Army's 4 Rashtriya Rifles (4RR) and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police. The security forces are moving based on inputs about terrorist presence near Tanta in JK's Doda district.

PTI
Representational Image | Photo: PTI
Within 24 hours since the last gun firings in Kathua and Doda districts, a fresh encounter erupted in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district once again between terrorists and security forces on Wednesday. As per reports, the incident took place in the Tanta area of the Doda district.

Representational Image | - PTI
Kathua: Terrorists Used Pakistan-Made Items; Went Door-To-Door Seeking Water Before Launching Attack

BY Outlook Web Desk

The initial exchange of fire injured one SOG jawan who has been evacuated for medical treatment. Later, the security forces discovered the terrorists around 5 kilometers from the Jammu-Himachal Pradesh border, in the upper reaches of Gandoh, as per reports.

Kashmir Militant Attack - | Photo: AP/Channi Anand
J&K: 9 Killed As Bus Carrying Vaishno Devi Pilgrims Comes Under Ambush By Terrorists In Reasi

BY Photo Webdesk

Before less than 24 hours, two separate terror attacks were reported in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Doda districts on Tuesday.

A CRPF jawan was killed while six security personnel were injured in the overnight encounters, officials said on Wednesday.

