Kathua: Terrorists Used Pakistan-Made Items; Went Door-To-Door Seeking Water Before Launching Attack

A day after a gunfight erupted in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district which killed two terrorists and a CRPF jawan, the local authorities reportedly retrieved several Pakistan-made items from the possession of the two deceased terrorists. The gunfight reportedly broke out on Tuesday evening between the security forces and terrorists in Kathua's Hira Nagar area.
What all did Pak-made things did police discover?
According to the local authorities, three magazines with 30 rounds were discovered in the terrorists' possession. They also found three live grenades.
Furthermore, Pakistan-made medicines, pain-killer injections, two packs of A4 battery cells, and one handset having an antenna with two wires hanging from the handset were retrieved beside rupees 500 notes worth ₹1 lakh. They also were carrying Pakistan-made chocolates, dry food and stale chapatis.
According to the Kathua police, they had one M4 carbine and one AK-47 rifle.
Terrorists went door-to-door seeking water
Police revealed today that the two terrorists who opened fire in Kathua on Tuesday evening, had gone door-to-door asking for water. However, the alert villagers promptly closed the doors.
"They asked for water from a few houses to which villagers grew suspicious and slammed the doors on them and a few raised hue and cry. The terrorists panicked and fired randomly in the air and also at one odd villager who was passing by," police said.
According to Anand Jain, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, the terrorists were first seen in the Saida Sukhal village of Hira Nagar late last evening.