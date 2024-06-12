National

Kathua: Terrorists Used Pakistan-Made Items; Went Door-To-Door Seeking Water Before Launching Attack

According to the local authorities, three magazines with 30 rounds were discovered in the terrorists' possession. They also found three live grenades. Furthermore, Pakistan-made medicines, pain-killer injections, two packs of A4 battery cells, and one handset having an antenna with two wires hanging from the handset were retrieved beside rupees 500 notes worth ₹1 lakh. They also were carrying Pakistan-made chocolates, dry food and stale chapatis.