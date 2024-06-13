Nagpur: 6 Killed, 3 Critically Injured After Blast In Chamundi Explosive Factory

Six workers including five women were killed and three were seriously injured after a blast occurred at an explosive-manufacturing factory near Nagpur city on Thursday afternoon.
Nine of the injured were sent to two private hospitals in the city including Nagpur's Dhande Hospital. Out of the nine five women and a man died during treatment.
The incident took place around 1 pm at Chamundi Explosive Pvt Ltd at Dhamna village under Hingna police station limits which is around 25 km from Nagpur.
The explosion took place around 1 pm when the workers were packing explosives, said a local police official.
Dr Pinak Dhande, Director of Nagpur’s Dhande Hospital speaking to PTI said, "A blast took place at a factory in Dhamna village. Many people were injured and ambulances rushed to the location. As of now, we have rescued six people, out of which five died on the spot and their bodies have been sent for post-mortem."
Meanwhile Nagpur Commissioner of Police Ravinder Singal speaking to reporters said, "Around 1 pm, an explosion took place at the Chamunda explosives factory which manufactured elements used in crackers and the explosion occurred in their stock. About 4-5 people died, while four others were injured."
He also added that an investigation in the matter is ongoing.